Shake off the winter blues with activities the whole family can enjoy. Photo / Getty Images

We’re not going to dress it up for you - winter is, more often than not, a downer. Add to that the school holidays and you’ve got yourself the perfect recipe for cabin fever.

When it comes to the months between June and August, you’ll find we’ve traded in dinner dates, cocktails and nights on the town for takeout, tea time and evenings spent huddled in front of the heater with a hefty dose of comfort food and Love Island at the ready.

But pushing you out of your comfort zone and off the couch is New Zealand Herald’s wonderful array of things to do in Auckland this winter, ranging from child-friendly holidays fun, to adult-appropriate.

Whether the anxiety of the kiddies’ winter holiday rosters is starting to take its toll or you’re perhaps looking for something to glaze the gloom of the chilly season, Auckland is the epicentral hub of possibility when it comes to ways to pass the time.

Take a leaf out of our well-researched book and explore the city this winter.

For the kiddies

1. Peppa Pig’s Aquarium Adventure at Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium

Peppa Pig at Kelly Tarlton's Aquarium.

This July, Peppa Pig is bringing muddy puddle madness to Auckland’s aquarium. With informative challenges, interactive spaces and a whole lot of fun to be had, cross a day off the holiday calendar to learn about the ocean with the most iconic pig in town.

When: July 1 - 16

Where: Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, 23 Tamaki Drive

2. Disney on Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder

All your favourite Disney characters are taking to the ice this winter at Spark Arena. From August 4 to August 7, treat your kids to world-class skating, high-flying acrobatics and a little bit of magic to spruce up the gloomy season.

When: August 4-7

Where: Spark Arena, 42/80 Mahuhu Crescent

3. Weta Workshop Unleashed

Weta Workshop Unleashed. Photo / Instagram

For movie buffs and future filmmakers alike, Weta Workshop Unleashed is an immersive experience for the whole family to enjoy. Taking you on a journey through a nail-biting horror, a fantasy epic, and a mind-bending sci-fi, you’ll learn about the wonderful world of filmmaking and have a few chuckles in between.

When: Throughout the winter period

Where: Convention Centre Level 5, 88 Federal Street

4. Make Days at Maritime Museum

For kids with a creative streak and fascination with the ocean, Maritime Museum is offering an interactive experience that even the parents can get stuck into. Master the art of miniatures and make a magical maritime diorama for an art (sea) day in the city.

When: Sundays in August

Where: New Zealand Maritime Museum, Corner of Quay and Hobson Street

5. All Blacks Experience at Sky City

All Blacks Experience at Auckland City. Photo / All Blacks Experience

Rugby rugrats can score this winter with Sky City’s All Blacks experience. Whether it’s learning how to be a future All Black or hearing stories about some of rugby’s most famous players, matches and moments on the field, ignite a passion for the sport and love of the game during these school holidays. Who knows, if you play your cards right, you might have a pal on the couch, on the stands or, even, on the field one day.

When: Throughout the winter period

Where: Sky City, Corner of Victoria and Federal Street,

6. Cirque Du Soleil - Crystal

A little bit of wonder goes a long way when the weather isn’t behaving outside. Head to Spark Arena to watch elite skaters and acrobats take to the ice and defy gravity, science and all expectations for an outing that is sure to warrant an audible “wow”.

When: July 4 - 9

Where: Spark Arena, 42/80 Mahuhu Crescent

7. Krispy Kreme Doughnut Decorating experiences

Whether you’re an original glazed enthusiast or a sucker for a strawberry jam-filled treat, Krispy Kreme is making all your doughnut dreams come true this winter by hosting Doughnut Decorating experiences across Auckland stores. Equipped with 2x Original Glazed Doughnuts, lollies, coloured icing and a whole world of possibility, sprinkle a little bit of fun - and toppings of your choice - on a doughnut at your nearest Krispy Kreme corner.

When: July 4 - July 13

Where: Krispy Kreme New Lynn and Krispy Kreme Manukau

For the older bunch

8. Crushes Social Club: jewellery party

Crushes Social Clun: Jewellery Party. Photo / Crushes

More wholesome than your nan wrapped up in a blankie with a cup of tea and a good tale, this class is for all of you Gen X, Y Zers looking to make some jewellery, make some friends and make some memories. And if beading isn’t your business, check out Crushes’ huge array of community events such as their knitting club, candle decorating workshop or plus size thrift crawl to learn some crafts and meet some Aucklanders.

When: July 30

Where: Crushes store, Karangahape Road

9. ‘ROW’: an immersive holographic audio-visual installation

Be mesmerised, hypnotised and revitalised with a fresh immersive experience in central Auckland. Whether it be the makings of a cute date or a magical moment of self-discovery, the auditory and visual installation makes data interactive, floating graphics in the air with a little bit of wonder to match.

When: July 20 - August 6

Where: Smith & Caughey’s Roy Lippincott building, 253/261 Queen Street

10. Paintvine

A painting class with Paintvine. Photo / Instagram

Grab your pals (and your paintbrushes) and channel your artistic flair with some pinot and painting at Paintvine. The coolest combo since whining and dining, wining and painting is a fun activity to keep things jolly during the winter months while enjoying a tipple of your go-to vino. What’s more, you’ll end up with a beautiful canvas hand painted by you - perfect for gifting and bragging in the same sentence.

When: June, July and August

Where: locations change depending on the day

11. $15 mini golf at Holey Moley on Mondays and Tuesdays

$15 unlimited golf on Mondays and Tuesdays at Holey Moley. Photo / Supplied

Roll into a new week with one hell of a swing and an ace up your sleeve with $15 unlimited golf on Mondays and Tuesdays at Holey Moley. The perfect par-tee to start the week off right, grab your buds, a beer and a whole lot of golf puns (see previous few sentences for reference) and head to the viaduct this winter.

When: Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: Holey Moley Golf Club, 204 Quay Street

12. Yoga and Art Immersion at Auckland Art Gallery

Yoga and Art Immersion at Auckland Art Gallery. Photo / Auckland Art Gallery

Master your yoga skills among the masterpieces of Auckland Gallery for a tranquil start to Sunday morning. A weekly Hatha yoga class for beginners and pros alike, there is no better place to stretch your body, mind and knowledge of the arts than at the heart of Auckland culture.

When: every Sunday

Where: Auckland Art Gallery, Wellesley Street East

For the foodies

13. Occidental’s Mussel Mondays

Are your eyes bigger than your stomach? There‘s only one way to find out. Devour The Occidental’s iconic half-a-kilo mussel pot with a side of frites and mayo for only $13 on Mondays - or upgrade to a kilo for $18 to find out just how many mussels a man can manage (say that ten times without stuttering).

When: Mondays

Where: The Occidental, 6/8 Vulcan Lane

14. Oyster & Chop’s Happy Hour

Oyster & Chop's Happy Hour. Photo / Instagram

It’s bluffy season, baby! Which can only mean chilly winter arvos spent slurping down some oysters on the balcony of Oyster & Chop. Oyster Happy Hour is from 3pm-6pm daily and features freshly-shucked oysters from the best in the business for only $2.

When: daily from June-August

Where: Oyster & Chop, Market Place

15. Sunday sharing roast: The Fox

Sometimes a Sunday roast is all you need to warm the soul and banish the winter blues. The best in town? Look no further than The Fox for a meal more English than the Queen parading around in a pair of wellies with a crumpet in one hand and decorum in the other. Expect a sharing platter of Yorkshire puds, crispy dripping potatoes, roast pumpkin, carrot, parsnip, minted peas and a roast straight out of your mum’s kitchen for only $69.95.

When: Sundays

Where: The Fox, 85/87 Customs Street West

16. Auckland Night Markets

Auckland Night Markets. Photo / Auckland Night Markets.

Experience the city via your taste buds with the travelling Auckland Night Markets. With a range of foods at a range of locations, it’s a new adventure every day of the week - with a new cuisine to try, taste and demolish.

When: Every day of the week

Where: locations vary

17. Bivacco’s Aperitivo Hour Sunset Sessions

Fancy a fizz after a gruelling day of work? Turn up the vibes at Bivacco’s Aperitivo Hour Sunset Sessions. With a range of cocktails to cheers the winter weather away and free-roaming bites from 4pm-6pm on weekdays, there’s no better way to end a day in the city.

When: Monday to Friday

Where: Bivacco, 115 Customs Street West

