Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell also claimed Harry and Meghan were "avoided like the plague" at a number of Jubilee events. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall appeared to avoid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The ex-rugby player and his wife Zara attended the Service of Thanksgiving and TV footage appeared to show the Queen's granddaughter chatting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But Mike appeared to steer clear of the couple.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the clip and suggested Mike's loyalties to Prince William have "created a dilemma".

"With Mike's closeness to William in mind it also appeared to have created a bit of a dilemma as Harry stepped out into Zara's group as they waited for their transport," Judi told the Daily Express.

"Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry here," the expert said. Photo / Getty Images

"Zara looks happy to chat and even turns fully to talk to Harry here, who is looking anxious and keen to get into his own car.

"Mike though remains facing forward, looking about and holding his order of service up with a look of awkwardness.

"In the end he talks to Viscount Lindley, who turns his own back on Harry, cutting the two men off from Zara's conversation with Harry.

"This doesn't appear to be Mike's normal style of behaviour as he usually looks too easy-going and too tough to get involved in politics and it could be that his attention was taken arranging the right cars, but there are no signs of any farewell from him, either."

Mike Tindall (right) steered clear of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo / Getty Images

Royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell also claimed Harry and Meghan were "avoided like the plague" at a number of Jubilee events and "nobody would speak to them".

Lady Colin told GB News' Dan Wootton Tonight, available to stream on Flash: "Between the booing and the cold-shouldering that they got from everybody, my understanding is that by the time they left they were absolutely spitting bricks.

"And then the coup de grace as far as they were concerned was not only that they were booed, but while they were waiting for their car, nobody would speak to them except Zara.

"Mike Tindall avoided them like the plague. He made absolutely sure he did not catch their eye."

It comes as the former sportsman reportedly "insulted" Harry at a Jubilee reception at Buckingham Palace on June 4, the Express reported.

A source overheard Mike talking to fellow guest and referred to the Duke's behaviour as that of a "ba****d".