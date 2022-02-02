Uber driver's shocking find while on job. Photo / TikTok / Jen

A female Uber driver has revealed how she discovered her Hinge date was cheating on her – when she picked him up with another woman.

TikTok user Jen explained she had been seeing a guy she met on the dating app, explaining "things were going well".

But one night when he said he was catching a sports game with friends, she uncovered he was actually out with another woman.

Her unfortunate and most definitely awkward encounter with the man she'd been dating occurred last weekend, with the woman going viral after detailing the situation online.

"When you decide to stay in a Friday. Drive for Uber and your man gets in the back seat with another girl," she shared.

After her clip blew up, Jen – who uses the handle @jword444 on TikTok – went on to share a series of videos explaining: "THIS ACTUALLY HAPPENED HAHAHA"

The US singleton said the Uber had been ordered by the woman and she hadn't initially recognised her other half behind his mask.

It was only when the pair were in the back chatting that Jen picked up on the conversation and recognised his voice.

"So I look in the rear view mirror and we make eye contact, and that's when we both know," she said.

"We go the whole entire ride and he didn't say anything.

"That's when I was like, 'Wait, what's happening right now?'"

After dropping them off, Jen said he called her within five minutes to apologise and explained he didn't say anything as he was "in shock".

He went onto say he "felt weird" but assured her "there was nothing going on" with the girl.

However, Jen had a hunch the pair were on a date – it was only when she was out the following evening and bumped into the girl she'd picked up there who confirmed they were on a date.

After hearing the two women had crossed paths, he heads to the bar where he "comes clean", Jen said.

Despite the fact "he lied", Jen said he picked up her bar tab which came to over $300, describing it as "really nice".

But people on TikTok had no time for the man and his "guilty" behaviour.

"He's a creep," one woman stated, while another warned: "Be prepared that he'll lie again if you continue seeing him."

While one said: "That's not nice that's guilt, love. Hope you find better you're way too pretty for all that mess."

Others claimed the universe was on Jen's side that night to show her the truth, one person wrote: "The universe was working in your favour baby."

"NOOO. I just feel so bad but at the same time. If that's not fate idk [I don't know] what is," said one.

Another person commented: "Universe was with you that day trying to show you the truth."