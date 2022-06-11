Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Jane Fonda, Sinead O'Connor, Taliban horrors and melting dreams: Documentary Edge Film Festival - women storytellers lead the way

5 minutes to read
Still Working 9 To 5, a film in the Doc Edge Festival 2022, interviews stars of the original movie 9 To 5. From left Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda. Photo / Supplied

Still Working 9 To 5, a film in the Doc Edge Festival 2022, interviews stars of the original movie 9 To 5. From left Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda. Photo / Supplied

By Zanna Gillespie

The Documentary Edge Film Festival celebrates its 17th edition launching in theatres in Tāmaki Makaurau next week. Zanna Gillespie previews some of the key films, with wāhine front and centre.

Women know that other women

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.