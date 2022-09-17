Jan Bilton's divine date scones

Scones need gentle handling and should never be overmixed. If the dough is too crumbly, add a little more milk (or buttermilk, if using). If too sticky, dust with a little flour. Flip on to a lightly floured chopping board and pat (not press) out to about 3cm-3.5cm thickness. Keep the dough cool as this will help it rise.
Ingredients
2 cups pitted dates
3 cups plain flour
1 Tbsp baking powder
Pinch salt
½ cup lightly packed brown sugar
200g butter
1-1½ cups milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 Tbsp brown sugar, to top
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Place the dates in a small saucepan with just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes or until soft. Cool.
3. Place the dry ingredients in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Add the butter in batches, processing until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
4. Tip into a bowl and add enough milk to form a soft — but not too sticky — dough.
5. On a lightly floured board, pat the dough into a square of approximately 24cm. Brush with the beaten egg then cut in half lengthwise. Spread the date mixture on one half. Flip the other half over the top — egg-wash side down — to make a sandwich.
6. Cut into about 8 pieces. Place on the prepared oven tray. Brush with egg and sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.
- Makes 8