Jan Bilton's divine date scones

Scones need gentle handling and should never be overmixed. If the dough is too crumbly, add a little more milk (or buttermilk, if using). If too sticky, dust with a little flour. Flip on to a lightly floured chopping board and pat (not press) out to about 3cm-3.5cm thickness. Keep the dough cool as this will help it rise.

Ingredients

2 cups pitted dates

3 cups plain flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

Pinch salt

½ cup lightly packed brown sugar

200g butter

1-1½ cups milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 Tbsp brown sugar, to top





Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. Place the dates in a small saucepan with just enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil and simmer gently, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes or until soft. Cool.

3. Place the dry ingredients in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Add the butter in batches, processing until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.

4. Tip into a bowl and add enough milk to form a soft — but not too sticky — dough.

5. On a lightly floured board, pat the dough into a square of approximately 24cm. Brush with the beaten egg then cut in half lengthwise. Spread the date mixture on one half. Flip the other half over the top — egg-wash side down — to make a sandwich.

6. Cut into about 8 pieces. Place on the prepared oven tray. Brush with egg and sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden.