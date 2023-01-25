The outgoing Prime Minister chose a sentimental outfit as she departed parliament today. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

When Jacinda Ardern left the steps of Parliament as New Zealand’s Prime Minister for the final time today, she did so with a secret sentiment in the dress she was wearing.

While not many would recall the Labour-red, tie-front dress Ardern, 42, wore as she made her first speech as incoming Prime Minister in 2017, she obviously cherished the outfit enough to bring it back for a final political spin, wearing it as she was bid farewell by a rapt crowd earlier today.

The designer of Ardern’s bookend look, Wellington-based Deryn Schmidt, spotted the dress and contacted the Herald to share her delight in seeing her design again, two parliamentary terms later.

Schmidt, whose eponymous label focuses on classic looks and enduring fabrics, told the Herald how Ardern came to first wear the “Darb Shirt Dress” which retailed for $379.

Schmidt, who initially learned to sew from her seamstress nana, had hopes of dressing Ardern when she began campaigning.

“I sent the dress to Labour headquarters in anticipation, seeing an opportunity to potentially dress her. I heard nothing back but then I was watching her on TV and I realised, it was my dress.

“I was screaming. The kids will always remember Mum screaming,” she says of the moment some six years ago.

Jacinda Ardern when she first wore the Deryn Schmidt design on October19, 2017. Photo / Getty Images

Today, as Schmidt watched coverage of Ardern’s departure, “I thought, that dress looks familiar. It’s a classic look and it was so nice to see her re-wear it,” she says of the viscose V-neck dress with buttons, three-quarter sleeves and a tie at the waist.

“It’s a classic shape,” says Schmidt, “with longevity in the design and fabric.

“It’s clever, from her perspective. She’s representing that idea of reusable rather than throw-away [fashion].”

Jacinda Ardern during her last walk outside Parliament as Prime Minister before resigning. She was greeted with loud cheers and screams of "thank you". Photo / NZ Labour Party

Schmidt, who has worked for Helen Cherry, Workshop, Andrea Moore and British label Karen Millen, has had stores in Whitby, Petone and Wellington Central. She now sells exclusively online with seasonal pop-up stores.

While Schmidt isn’t aware of Ardern wearing any of her other designs, she praised the outgoing PM for her dedication to New Zealand fashion and re-wearing garments, noting a particular penchant for Juliet Hogan.

Most recently, she wore a classic black tailored dress by Hogan with a high neckline and modest split at the back to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last September.

Jacinda Ardern wore a Juliet Hogan design for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Getty Images.

She has also chosen New Zealand-born, UK-based Emilia Wickstead, a favourite of Catherine, Princess of Wales, on occasion.

In July last year, to meet then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ardern wore a £1550 ($3027) Emilia Wickstead midi dress with nude heels, in an almost identical look to the one worn by Kate on a royal tour of India in 2016.

Jacinda Ardern wore an Emilia Wickstead dress to meet then-British PM Boris Johnson. Photo / Getty Images



