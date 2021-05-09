Jacinda Ardern shows off touching Mother's Day card from daughter Neve

PM Jacinda Ardern and her daughter Neve visiting the Maori Wardens at Bay of Islands Holiday Park in February. Photo / Peter de Graaf

PM Jacinda Ardern and her daughter Neve visiting the Maori Wardens at Bay of Islands Holiday Park in February. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Being the Prime Minister of a country is tough, but try balancing it with being a mother to a toddler.

In a post to Facebook, Jacinda Ardern gave her followers a look into what Mother's Day is like for the Prime Minister of New Zealand and mother of a toddler.

Two-year-old Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford gave her mum a special handmade card.

To all the people who have the role of ‘mum’ in someone’s life, I hope you too experience the genuine love and... Posted by Jacinda Ardern on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Neve also showed her crafty side by making a flower out of bottle caps, a popsicle stick, paper and a touch of glitter.

"Happy Mothers [day] I love you and going to the water park. Love Neve," the card read.

Ardern with daughter Neve in February. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"I hope you too experience the genuine love and appreciation that it is to be held up alongside the local playground with sprinklers," she said in the social media post.

"And to my mum, I appreciate you more everyday. Happy Mother's Day!"

She also wished all the mothers and mother figures out there a Happy Mother's Day.

Neve will turn 3 years old this June.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her daughter Neve visiting the Bay of Islands at Waitangi weekend. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Budding photojournalist Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford with her dad Clarke and a photographer. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Many of Ardern's followers took time to wish her a Happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's day to you, Jacinda, and to all the women who are Mums," one Facebook user wrote.