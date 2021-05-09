Jacinda Ardern shows off touching Mother's Day card from daughter Neve

Being the Prime Minister of a country is tough, but try balancing it with being a mother to a toddler.
In a post to Facebook, Jacinda Ardern gave her followers a look into what Mother's Day is like for the Prime Minister of New Zealand and mother of a toddler.
Two-year-old Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford gave her mum a special handmade card.
Neve also showed her crafty side by making a flower out of bottle caps, a popsicle stick, paper and a touch of glitter.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"Happy Mothers [day] I love you and going to the water park. Love Neve," the card read.
Read More
- 'Neve on a Neve': Clarke Gayford shares photo of daughter 'helping' Hollie Smith - NZ Herald
- A whale of a time: Clarke Gayford shares Neve's 'Grandpa shark' confusion - NZ Herald
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby name 'Neve' picked to surge in popularity - NZ Herald
- 'It takes a village': Jacinda Ardern reveals Clarke's been packing Neve's lunchboxes during her...
- Hamilton triplet dad Vishnu Nair's tribute to wife on Mother's Day - NZ Herald
- How to celebrate Mum this Mother's Day: What to do, make and buy - NZ Herald
- Travelling with my mum: Sharing beautiful memories to help celebrate Mother's Day - NZ Herald
- Mother's Day stories: Why my mum is special - NZ Herald
"I hope you too experience the genuine love and appreciation that it is to be held up alongside the local playground with sprinklers," she said in the social media post.
"And to my mum, I appreciate you more everyday. Happy Mother's Day!"
She also wished all the mothers and mother figures out there a Happy Mother's Day.
Neve will turn 3 years old this June.
Many of Ardern's followers took time to wish her a Happy Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's day to you, Jacinda, and to all the women who are Mums," one Facebook user wrote.