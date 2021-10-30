Jacinda Ardern shares young Grant Robertson photo on Deputy PM's 50th birthday

A much younger Grant Robertson. Photo / Instagram

No prizes if you guessed who the boy in the photo is, because the resemblance is uncanny. The boy in the black and white photo is New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister, and he turns 50 today.

Grant Robertson shared the photo of his much younger self on social media, to thank everyone for the birthday wishes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reposted the image, with a special message to her "dear friend" Robertson.

"It's my dear friend Grant Robertson's 50th birthday today. I have known Grant for going on two decades. Everyone gets to see his hard work and intellect, but I get to see his kindness and humour. One of his favourite sayings is 'tidiness isn't everything' which I am sure his younger self would appreciate. He's given so much of himself to serve New Zealand, including publicly sharing this adorable photo. Happy birthday @grantrobertsonmp," Ardern wrote on Instagram, alongside the photo.

Earlier, Robertson had shared the personal photo, thanking followers for wishing him well and saying he is grateful for what he has lived and what is yet to come.

"Thanks for the birthday messages everyone. I never quite managed a half century playing cricket, so feels good to get here in life," the Finance Minister wrote.

"Thank you so much for all the love and support I have received from family, friends and even those I don't know. And a special thanks to my darling Alf for being with me for more than two decades.

"Not sure quite what this young fella thought life might hold, but grateful for all that has happened and that which is yet to come," he added.