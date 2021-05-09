Jacinda Ardern reveals location of wedding to Clarke Gayford

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford will get married in Gisborne this summer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she will be tying the knot with partner Clarke Gayford in Gisborne.

Ardern told the AM Show she had set a date, but wanted to let guests know first because accommodation was limited in Gisborne.

It comes after she told Coast Radio breakfast hosts Sam Wallace, Toni Street and Jason Reeves last week that the couple planned to get married next summer.

Invitations for the big day haven't been sent out yet.

The PM got engaged to her fiancé Clarke Gayford over Easter weekend in 2019 in Mahia.

Gayford proposed to Ardern at the top of Mokotahi Hill in front of a select group of witnesses.

It is understood the couple were staying at Gayford's family bach at the time.