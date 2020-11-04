Ivanka Trump mocked over 'desperate' US election day message

Ivanka Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally in Wisconsin. Photo / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump urged supporters to "stay in line" and not leave booths until they have cast their ballot as voting centres around the United States closed.

President Donald Trump's daughter, who is often referred to as the unofficial First Lady due to her favoured status in the White House, issued a plea via Twitter for supporters to hold firm until their votes had been cast.

Unsurprisingly her tweet drew a mixed reaction, with supporters replying to assure her they had spent hours in voting queues to vote for the President, while others accused her of being desperate.

Stay in line. DO NOT LEAVE.



We need you. #redwave — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 3, 2020

The panic has begun — Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@rewegreatyet) November 3, 2020

Another shared they could "smell desperation" all the way from their home in Texas.

LOLOLOL I can smell the desperation all the way from blue Texas. — Blue Tsunami 2020 (@BlueTsunami5) November 3, 2020

Ivanka has been on a tweeting blitz for her father on election day, urging people to "vote for the peace" and vote on "game day".

She and husband Jared Kushner cast their vote for Trump via mail last month meaning Ivanka hasn't seen out and about like her stepmother Melania was in Florida on election day.

Instead, her election day work seems to be largely behind the scenes and to drum up support for her father among his followers online.

Ivanka's last election campaign appearance was at Make America Great Again rallies in Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday night alongside her siblings and the President.

The 39-year-old channelled fashion icon and former First Lady Jackie Kennedy in a fire engine red coat and black leather gloves.

During her speech in Wisconsin Ivanka praised her dad's performance as US President, saying he had found hard for the country.

"He works so, so hard every day," she said.

"Let me just tell you, Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington. It's true and there's more to come.

"We have to fight for him and we have to fight for this country that we love so much."