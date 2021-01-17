Ivanka Trump hit with the cold hard truth after posting list of her father's 'accomplishments'

Ivanka and Donald Trump at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in Georgia on January 4. Photo / AP

Ivanka Trump has been roasted on social media after she shared a list of her father's achievements while in office.

Ivanka posted the link on Twitter just over a week after the President's supporters launched a deadly attack on the US Capitol. Trump has since been impeached over the siege, becoming the first US president to be impeached twice.

The list claimed the US had experienced an "Unprecedented Economic Boom".

It went on to say: "Before the China Virus invaded our shores, we built the world's most prosperous economy."

It also boasted that at one point during Donald Trump's presidency, "the unemployment rate reached 3.5 per cent, the lowest in a half-century".

America's unemployment rate was last week reported at 6.7 per cent. Some 10 million Americans were unemployed through December.

Number seven on the list is "Life-Saving Response to the China Virus". The coronavirus pandemic has so far seen 23 million US citizens infected and 395,000 killed.

It doesn't mention Trump's two impeachments, his misconduct with Ukraine, his role in inciting the deadly uprising at the Capitol, his divisive rhetoric, or his promotion of false conspiracies regarding the November election.

45* in Five Acts...........



2017 — Charlottesville

2018 — Family Separations

2019 — Ukraine

2020 — Pandemic

2021 — Insurrection — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) January 16, 2021

Accomplishments: first ever 1-term president to be impeached twice while losing the popular vote twice pic.twitter.com/3KFPK62KsC — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) January 16, 2021

Some also poked fun at recent news Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, refused to let their Secret Service detail use any of the 6.5 bathrooms in their plush Washington DC home.

The couple's refusal to let the agents relieve themselves in their home resulted in the government having to rent a nearby home, at a cost to US taxpayers of more than NZ$138,000.