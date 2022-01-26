Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

It's official - tins are in: Here's our top 5 and what to do with them

6 minutes to read
Canned food is economical, nutritious, less likely to go to waste in the fridge, and now Raymond Blanc is extolling its virtues. Photo / Annie Spratt, Unsplash

Canned food is economical, nutritious, less likely to go to waste in the fridge, and now Raymond Blanc is extolling its virtues. Photo / Annie Spratt, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rebecca Seal

Rejoice, for Raymond Blanc has given us permission to make dinner using tinned ingredients, as he launches the second series of his show about easy cooking, Simply Raymond Blanc, in the UK.

He calls tinned

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.