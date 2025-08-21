Advertisement
It’s not your imagination. Your period may be making your depression worse

By Kathleen Felton
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Official diagnostic criteria for PME don’t exist - patients are diagnosed and treated based on the underlying disorder. Photo / 123RF

More than half of women with depression might experience a phenomenon called premenstrual exacerbation of depression, or PME.

One in six women in the United States has depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And new research seems to confirm what many suspect - the symptoms often

