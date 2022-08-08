'Is this for real?': Woman's shock find in McDonald's order

A woman was shocked to find flowers in her chicken legend meal. Video / @wright1240 via TikTok

There's nothing quite like the disappointment of opening a food order and discovering what's inside isn't exactly what you ordered.

So spare a thought for this Macca's customer who claims she found an unexpected item in her McChicken Sandwich.

The Irish woman was recorded by her boyfriend expressing her shock after she took a bite of her burger and pulled out what appears to resemble a dandelion.

"There's a flower in my McChicken Sandwich," she states, holding the mayo-covered piece of greenery.

"Is this actually for real?"

She then places the mysterious green item into the top of the burger box, showing it was an entire stem complete with yellowing buds.

The video of the unimpressed woman – captioned, "Flowers in chicken legend meal looks lovely so it does" – has clocked up over two million views since it was shared on TikTok on Sunday.

But while many people sympathised with the woman's plight – others were suspicious.

"I work at McDonald's. No you didn't," one bloke wrote.

"Yeah nah Maccies worker here, that's not possible," another agreed.

While another said: "I work in McDonald's and I can assure you that everything is checked, so I feel like this has been planted in."

Others tagged McDonald's UK in the video, stating: "You owe her free food for life."

"That's true, I find these all the time in the bags of lettuce when at work," one user said.

"Would have been in the lettuce mix. Staff wouldn't have known it's contaminated," another argued.

Despite not being able to tell if the video was authentic, many saw the funny side, remarking it made the fast-food item "healthier".

"That's a weed, they must have run out of lettuce," one teased.

"Still better than a bug or plastic. It is organic girl!" another laughed.

"Cost of living is so bad now, they're just tricking us with dandelions instead of lettuce," someone else joked.

It's not the first time a hungry diner has found something unexpected in their Macca's order – with a Sydney woman recently claiming there was a cockroach crawling in her fries.

The woman posted photos of the shock find on social media in April with the caption: "Straya – where you get a free live toy with every Happy Meal."

As a result, McDonald's launched an investigation into the gross discovery, which was found in an order delivered via UberEats.

It's still unclear how the roach got into the food but Reddit users posted several theories.

"My guess is he crawled in while our food was sitting on the front porch of the wrong address for half an hour," the woman said.

"I'm Australian and should be used to them I guess, but give me snakes, spiders and rats over cockroaches any day. Those things are unspeakably revolting."

Other users agreed with the theory the cockroach got in the bag while it was being delivered.

"Christ, driver's car must of have been a dumpster fire, I reckon that's the only way it got in there," a user commented.

"I've not seen inside an Uber/Menulog etc bag but I reckon they'd be rank," a second said.