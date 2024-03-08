Are Crocs wedding appropriate? Photo / 123rf

Social media users call out a groom’s odd choice for shoes on his special day. Is it really acceptable to wear Crocs?

A groom has come under fire on social media over his odd choice of shoes for his wedding, leading to a fierce debate online.

According to News.com.au, the bride looked flawless in a photo that was snapped on their special day. The groom did too - until Reddit users noticed his black Crocs and black socks.

A man wears black Crocs to his wedding.

“Imagine you get ready for three hours and your groom shows up in Crocs,” one user mused.

Some defended the groom, saying: “I hope it’s an inside joke between the two of them and she’s also wearing Crocs? I can’t see her feet so idk [sic].

“He probably has an injured foot or broken toe. He’s perfectly groomed (a pun) otherwise and obviously tried to camouflage his socks and crocs with his attire.”

“My fiance and I get married in November. He’s wearing Vans and I’m wearing high-top Converses lol! We wanted to be comfy! My aunt is also embroidering a cute blue flower and our wedding date onto my shoe [sic],” another chimed in.

One user shared that they suffer from plantar fasciitis - inflammation of the tissue in the feet that can cause intense pain - and wearing Crocs helps their condition.

Another user agreed with the groom’s decision and commented: “I wore flip flops under my dress. I hate heels with a passion.”

“They were white beaded slippers so if they peeked out it was all good but so much more comfortable than any dress shoe and my husband is only two inches taller than me so heals and wedding pictures was a no go,” shares another user.

“Let the man get married in something comfortable. My wife could have shown up in a potato sack barefoot for all I cared, she is there to marry me, not for a fashion show.”