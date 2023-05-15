A prominent guest at Charles’ coronation is under fire for posting during the ceremony. Photo / AP

A prominent guest at Charles’ coronation is under fire for posting during the ceremony. Photo / AP

A prominent guest at King Charles’ Coronation is under fire for a number of disrespectful social media posts regarding the ceremony, which now might be a problem for his partner, an important politician, news.com.au reports.

Dr Matt Barrett, a cardiologist and the partner of Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar, and was the plus one of the politician at the ceremony on May 6. Varadkar is his country’s first openly gay leader.

In what seems to be a diplomatic mishap, Barrett did not adhere to the strict instructions of the service which firmly asked attendees to turn off their phones. Instead, he posted a series of jokes on his private Instagram which has 350 followers. The Irish Times revealed the irreverent posts on the weekend, calling them “insulting” and accusing the cardiologist of “embarrassing” his country.

“Holy s*** I think I’m accidentally crowned King of England,” Barrett quipped as he was on his way to Westminster Abbey.

Once he was at the ceremony, Barrett either didn’t notice or decided not to follow the order-of-service pamphlet’s instructions which demanded attendees switch off their phones, and he proceeded to share highlights with his followers throughout the event.

One of the highlights included an excerpt from page 38 of the pamphlet: “The queen’s sceptre and rod are brought from the altar by the Right Rev and Right Hon the Lord Chartres GCVO and the Right Rev Rose Hudson Wilkin CD MBE, Bishop of Dover. The queen touches them in turn.”

Leo Varadkar with his partner Dr Matt Barrett. Photo / Getty Images

“Sounds like the script to a good night out tbh,” Barrett joked.

Later on, the doctor made fun of the title Clerk of the Closet, a position which is currently held by the Bishop of Carlisle, James Newcome: “Had this job until my early twenties”, Barrett quipped.

At another point, he posted a photograph of the King being crowned, comparing the action to the Hogwarts Sorting Hat Ceremony in the Harry Potter books.

“Was genuinely half-expecting it to shout ‘GRYFFINDOR,’” he said.

Perhaps the comment would have been more offensive if he’d chosen Slytherin instead. However, Barrett’s sardonic comments at the coronation have invited criticism of the doctor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo / Getty Images

Among those who slammed Barrett for his actions is Paul Costelloe, an Irish fashion designer who was Princess Diana’s personal designer for more than ten years.

In an interview with The Sunday Independent, Costelloe said Barrett had taken part in “unbelievable carry-on” that would most likely “appear in the English papers.

“For people living over here, it puts you in a very embarrassing situation,” he shared.

“I think it’s terribly hard to make excuses for that sort of behaviour. You can say it’s amusing and all, but you can’t do that type of thing.

“You have to be so careful over here. There is still this Irish-English thing, and they love finding something.

“They should have turned their phones off before they went in, and Leo should have told him to put his phone away.

“Obviously, Matthew thought it was a great joke.”

Varadkar is the first Irish leader to attend the coronation of a British monarch since 1838.



