Changes to our Covid response on the way, new stats on bullying in the police and the latest in who will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Invercargill's new mall welcomed its first customers this morning.

The first stage of Invercargill Central was formally opened today by Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and blessed by Ngai Tahu Kaumatua Michael Skerrett.

It comprises 11,570sq m with 10 stores - Farmers, Glassons, Pascoes the Jewellers, 2degrees, Merchant 1948, Michael Hill, Pagani, Mister Minit, Mobile King and Amazon, plus covered car parking - and an amazing toilet setup.

The future is here. Photo / u/whowilleverknow

"You can s*** with your bro in Invercargill's new mall," excited local u/whowilleverknow posted to Reddit, sharing an image of the dual thrones.

The setup offers one large and one small pan, positioned just an arm's reach away from each other.

Not directly referencing the toilet, Shadbolt said today he was excited by the mall, as the new development was looking good.

"I am overwhelmed by how people feel about it and how shopping became such a big part of our culture and we are celebrating that with a shopping mall.

"It is finally here."

Redditors shared his excitement, with one writing: "What a rich culture Invercargill has".

Indeed.

Tragically for anyone excited by the potential of a friendship flush, it was claimed the toilet is in fact designed for a parent and child.

One commenter said they had never tried to relieve themselves alongside their offspring.

"Mate, you should try it. It's a rush," another noted, with more than a whiff of enthusiasm.

"You gotta pop fast, faster than a toddler (who can pop surprisingly large amounts quickly).

"You need to finish AND WIPE before the toddler yells out "FINISHED" and gets off and smears their s***ty 'I wiped' bum everywhere.

"It's a game of Russian roulette, but with s*** instead of bullets."

Delightful.

But then, just as the matter seemed settled - an exotic suggestion was made.

Some users believed we were in fact looking at a bidet.

A bidet, in Invercargill?

The Herald raised the question with the mall's marketing manager Rebecca Sheppard who confidently declared that it is definitely a dual toilet, designed for parents, in a room where one can swing a pram.

What a world we live in.

- Additional reporting, Otago Daily Times