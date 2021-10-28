Internet comedians cause seagull chaos on Gold Coast beach with bizarre hot chip stunt

Hungry seagulls swarmed a man at Surfers Paradise after he covered himself in $1000 worth of hot chips. Video / Nine Network

A pair of internet comedians have caused chaos on a popular beach by staging a hot chip stunt that attracted a mass gathering of seagulls and ibises.

Pranksters Marty and Michael executed what they said was a "science experiment" at Surfers Paradise beach on the Gold Coast Wednesday morning.

It involved Michael's body being buried in the sand from the neck down and $1000 worth of hot chips being dumped in the space around his head.

Dozens of opportunistic seagulls and a few rogue ibis eagerly pecked away at the free feed in footage shared to the duo's Instagram page.

It was unclear what the pair were hoping to determine in their bizarre experiment, but that didn't stop many people praising their important "science" work.

Michael buried himself from the neck down on Surfers Paradise beach. Photo / Instagram

"In the name of science I shall approve this madness," one person wrote in response to the Instagram post.

"You have outdone Einstein here," someone else wrote.

"Such a brave man. Thank you for all you do for science," a third said.

They spent $1000 on hot chips for the stunt. Photo / Instagram

The comedians, Michael Broekhuyse, 32, and Martin Sokolinski, 33, frequently share videos of themselves pulling pranks on each other, as well as comedy sketches.

A recent popular series involved them interacting with each other as though they were cats, with them also gaining viral attention for acting like dogs.

Last year they stopped the AFL grand final match between the Geelong Cats and Richmond Tigers briefly after they invaded the pitch and kicked a goal.

They later boasted online saying they planned the field invasion in hope it would bring them internet notoriety.