Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been criticised for his links to Bahrain. Photo / Getty Images

Jetting out on a billionaire buddy’s plane and staying in a $16,000-a-night hotel, Prince Andrew’s latest “secret” trip to the Middle East has not gone down well.

According to The Sun, the disgraced Duke of York has visited Bahrain in what’s believed to be an effort to establish for himself an unofficial role as intermediary between the West and oil-rich Gulf states in the energy crisis.

It has been alleged he “fancies his chances” of reinstating his role of government special representative for international trade and investment – a position in which the prince believes he could persuade Saudi Arabia to increase oil production.

But other claims are that he’s looking to the Middle East as a safe haven and a place for a fresh start after his reputation was decimated by a sexual assault case and his association with Jeffrey Epstein. He quit his trade role over his connections to the paedophile financier.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

While the real reason for his latest trip, his first since 2019, may remain unknown because he is no longer a working royal and so a record in the Court Circular isn’t required, his time in the Middle East certainly seems to have been lavish.

The Sun reports the prince enjoyed a five-star, all-expenses-paid trip courtesy of friends in the kingdom’s Royal Family.

Known in the past as “Air Miles Andy” for his frequent overseas jaunts, it is understood the prince was put up in the Four Seasons hotel in Manama where the Royal Suite costs £8600-a-night ($NZ16,270).

Among other outrageous indulgences, he would have taken his coffee every morning in a 24-carat gold cup.

According to The Sun, an insider has claimed while: “Prince Andrew no longer has a wide circle of friends ... Royal Families do have a habit of sticking together.

“He’s been close to the Bahraini Royal Family for many years and has always enjoyed his trips to Bahrain.

“There are people there who have been loyal to the Queen’s son and have deep pockets.”

Back when he was a working royal, the prince was known to have close ties to Bahrain’s Royal Family and was seen with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

But the Duke’s relationship with the family has been criticised as “corrupt ... toxic and shameful” by Sayed Ahmed Al Wadaei, of the Bahrain Institute for Rights & Democracy.

“For several years, he visited the country and met with Bahrain’s police force, despite their record of violence, extreme interrogation tactics, and use of torture.”

The Duke of York with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo / Getty Images

Wadaei also pointed to pictures of the prince “laughing with King Hamad in the same year he ratified the execution of three political prisoners whose confession was forced through torture.

“When Andrew’s relationship with Epstein came to light, the first place he considered fleeing to in order to hide from public embarrassment was Bahrain.

“This reflects how deep his disgraceful relationship is with Bahrain’s corrupt dictatorship.”

The Sun reports another source has claimed: “If Andrew is not wanted in the UK then he can have a home and new life in Bahrain.”