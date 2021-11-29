Influencer Zoe Marshall rushed to hospital 'crying in pain' but won't reveal diagnosis

Marshall chose not to reveal the diagnosis for her health scare, but opened up about her ordeal. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Marshall has revealed she was rushed to hospital last weekend following a scary incident.

The popular social media influencer and wife of NRL great Benji Marshall revealed on her podcast this week she was taken to the emergency room "writhing, sweating and crying in pain".

The mother of two says she had to try and hide her anguish from son Fox and baby daughter Ever, who was born in June.

The 37-year-old bizarrely chose not to reveal the diagnosis for her health scare, but opened up in graphic detail about her ordeal.

"Yesterday I was unwell. Physically in a lot of pain," she wrote in an Instagram caption for a photo showing her with son Fox.

"To the point where @seanszeps had to take me to the hospital.

"The poor guy had just been there a week ago. I felt s**t that he had to be there two weeks in a row. Benji was working, I had the kids looked after and I needed to go."

She said the hardest part was hiding her anguish to protect her son.

"He knew something was up and he was scared, and he was putting on an awkward front trying to show me he wasn't.

"I tried to comfort him but I was in too much pain and I needed him out of the room so I could be as uncomfortable as I needed to be without consoling him.

"It's what we do. Without thought. We protect them."

Marshall earlier this month revealed she has been suffering "post natal depletion" after giving birth to her second child.

"It got me. I'm depleted. I got the bloody post natal depletion!" Zoe wrote on Sunday. "I thought I could outrun it. But it got me.

"Here we are. On and off since she was born. I know moving states, quarantine, lockdowns, etc don't help. This overwhelming feeling, it's exhaustion. Then getting sick, just the sniffles or a cough but it lingers, for months. Then getting frustrated because I'm missing out on getting out because I'm so exhausted.

"It's boring. It's really boring. And I'm not sure how to navigate it. I've done the bloody podcast on it! I should know! I've been resting. I've been eating. Restraining from exercise. But it's got me in it's clutches and I get moments of relief but it comes again in another wave.

"Supplements, rest, feeding, more feeding, cancelling plans, more rest. Benj was thinking maybe I should supplement some of my feeds? But I just can't. I don't want to. I'm OK to sacrifice my health for hers. But I also don't want to feel like this for 18 months.

"Are there any magic tricks I've missed? Please tell me what helped you get on top of it?"