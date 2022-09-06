Influencer Tammy Hembrow has been inundated with creepy comments after posting a snap of her breastfeeding her daughter. Photo / @tammyhembrow

An innocent picture of Tammy Hembrow breastfeeding her baby girl has been targeted by "sick trolls" who left creepy comments about her body.

The 28-year-old influencer is currently in Bali on a fitness retreat with fiance Matt Poole and her three young children.

The mum welcomed her second daughter Posy back in June this year, famously sharing her "real and raw" birth video online – her first "natural" birth after having her two older children, Wolf, 6, and Saskia, 5, via C-section.

Her latest post was captioned "Beach day w my beach bae" and featured the first image of her breastfeeding Posy while enjoying an outing at the beach.

The other snaps in the post included her in a Pink bikini with Posy, her older children having fun, and a picture of her lunch.

While many comments praised Tammy for normalising breastfeeding with the photo, the post was also inundated with perverted comments that sexualised the act.

"What a very lucky kid," one troll said. "I wish I was that baby."

"Easy there baby, save some for me," another commented.

"I'm trying to be that baby for real."

The vile comments kept rolling in, but many of Tammy's followers were quick to shut them down.

"Stop sexualising something so natural," one said. "It's disgusting."

Another wrote, "You all need professional help. Gross."

"This is the most natural thing in the entire world," said another.

"Thank you Tammy for normalising breastfeeding."

At the time of writing, the influencer had not yet addressed the vile comments.

The Queenslander has been applauded for being so open and honest about her motherhood journey.

Tammy made headlines back in June after sharing footage from the birth of her baby girl, one week on from the dramatic event.

The fitness mogul opened her 10-minute YouTube video by announcing just before 11pm she was in labour with painful contractions, and would take a shower before heading to hospital.