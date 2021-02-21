Influencer slammed for posting coffin-side photo at mum's funeral

The influencer posted a photo of herself taken at her mother's funeral. Photo / Reddit

A social media influencer has been slammed for posting a "tasteless" photo of herself on Instagram, standing next to the coffin at her mother's funeral.

The woman is accused of using her mother's funeral "for likes", after sharing the photo of the open casket.

She posted the photo to her Instagram account with the caption: "I love you mommy."

The influencer posted a photo of herself taken at her mother's funeral. Photo / Reddit

While the identity of the influencer was not revealed, her post has been shared on Reddit where users have described the post as "tasteless" and "trashy".

"Horribly tasteless … but gotta get those likes," one person commented.

"Shallow shallow shallow," another Reddit user wrote.