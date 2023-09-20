A fashion influencer who tied the knot in a lavish New York wedding has been criticised for what she did at the reception. Photos / Instagram

A fashion influencer has been slammed online after she covered “ugly” exit signs at her lavish New York wedding.

Bridget Bahl, who is the creative director of fashion label The Bar, and her plastic surgeon husband Dr Michael Chiodo said “I do” at a beautiful summer ceremony in New York.

The wedding was held outdoors and officiated by a pastor, with the newlyweds asking attendees at their wedding to lay hands on them during a prayer in their first act as a married couple.

The bride donned a stunning Oscar de la Renta dress from the S/S 2019 collection, with an added dramatic train.

Bahl’s reception took place in The Plaza’s Edwardian Room, and the bride shared little snippets from the party on her TikTok. Fans who looked closely noticed that all of the exit signs had been hidden and replaced with gold plates. However, the word “exit” was still written on the signs.

The 39-year-old took part in the viral social media trend, posting a video to Olivia Rodrigo’s new song All American B*tch with the caption: “I pay attention to things most people ignore (covered all the ugly red exit signs to save the wedding photos).”

A photographer, with the TikTok handle @madisonannestudio, stitched the video, sharing their concern that the emergency exit signs weren’t visible and easy to see.

She added that photographs could be altered afterwards with editing, sharing an example of how she had deleted the signs out of the pictures as a “good photographer” without having to “break safety codes”.

“Literally speechless – and I promise you, exit signs are not a big deal,” she wrote in the caption of her TikTok clip.

Bahl has since deleted the original clip, however it still caused a stir on social media with users torn between being upset or agreeing with the photographer.

“Me as a wedding guest perishing in a fire because I couldn’t find the exit (but it’s okay because the venue is tastefully decorated),” one person wrote.

Another defended Bahl, saying: “No but there’s still a sign. It says exit just not as boldly.”

“‘Breaking safety codes’ girl it’s not that deep you know where the door is you can see it,” another wrote.

“How selfish! To not consider the safety of others. Just photoshop it out! It’s red and big for the vision impaired too,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Just last week I saw wedding pictures posted by a popular wedding photographer and things like exit signs and cigarette buts weren’t edited out.”

Bahl revealed in an interview with Elle magazine that she wasn’t a fan of ballrooms, so opted for the venue’s lesser-known spaces when planning her wedding reception.

“It’s so funny, because if you would’ve told me ever like, ‘Oh, you’re going to get married one day at the Plaza, I would say, ‘I would never get married at the Plaza.’ It just doesn’t sound like me,” she shared.



