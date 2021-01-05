Influencer Sasha Benz denies feud with model Jessica Hart after both calling their daughters Baby

Jessica Hart was allegedly upset with influencer Sasha Benz over her choice of baby name, but Benz has denied any feud. Photo / Getty Images

An influencer has spoken out about claims she is involved in a feud over copying a "unique" baby name.

Hart, a model and fellow influencer recently gave birth to a daughter she named Baby, sparking rumours of a feud with fashion blogger and influencer Sasha Benz who has a 2-year-old daughter named Baybi.

Hart's daughter's full name is Baby-Rae Kirkham. The 34-year-old entrepreneur and model recently became engaged to Nascar driver James Kirkham.

Benz set the record straight on her Instagram account, calling reports about bad blood between them over the similar names "stupid".

"There is no feud, no problems - this is all fake news.

"Jess and I are absolutely still friends there is no issue."

However, some reports allege the pair have barely spoken over the debacle.

Days earlier, a source close to Benz told the Sydney Morning Herald she was upset with Hart's choice of name.

"[She was] devastated that her close friend would copy her daughter's 'unique name'," the source told the publication.

Hart told People at the time of her daughter's birth why she decided on the name.

"I first heard [the name] in the movie Dirty Dancing and always thought I'd love to name my daughter Baby."

According to the New York Post, an unnamed source said Hart contacted Benz about wanting to call her daughter a similar name.

She allegedly told Benz: "We are calling her Baby, but don't worry - it's spelled differently!"

The reports of the baby name disagreement sparked a social media frenzy.

"No one puts Baybi in a corner," podcast host Rachel Dodes joked.

"I'm opposed to allowing influencers to raise human beings. Or to influence anyone," a Twitter user posted in response to the story.

"I maintain that not everyone should be allowed to name their own children," another posted.