Influencer Jackie Millar James went into a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm a week before she was due to give birth. Photos / @jaxandrose, GoFundMe

Influencer Jackie Millar James went into a coma after suffering a brain aneurysm a week before she was due to give birth. Photos / @jaxandrose, GoFundMe

A US influencer suffered a brain aneurysm and went into a coma a week before she was meant to give birth. When she woke up, her baby daughter was already weeks old.

Jackie Miller James, 35, who shares her life on Instagram, met her baby nearly a month after giving birth while in the coma.

Now her family has shared an update through a GoFundMe page, with James’s sister writing, “We are deeply saddened to share that our sister, Jacqueline (Jackie), was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date, when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury.”

“Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.”

Now the digital creator’s family has confirmed she is awake and has finally been reunited with her baby girl.

According to the statement shared on Instagram, James’s doctors are confident she will make a full recovery.

“The doctors have been pleased with her latest tests, numbers and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day,” the statement read.

“Jackie and Austin’s baby girl is a constant source of light for the entire family and continues to grow into a happy, healthy, and animated little angel.”

James’s baby daughter was delivered safely and spent 12 days in the NICU before going home.

The family’s statement went on to note that the 35-year-old’s recovery would be a long and challenging journey.

The GoFundMe page has since raised nearly $500,000 (NZ$800,00) to support James and her family.

The funds will go towards covering the costs of physical and speech therapy, modifications to their family home, and any other treatments she might need.

“We are currently navigating rehabilitation needs, medical bills and insurance claims,” the family continued.

“The resources raised from the GoFundMe will allow us to continue to give Jackie the very best care and every chance at recovery. We are so appreciative of your donations, every little bit continues to help.”