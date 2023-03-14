An influencer has broken down in tears after her baby’s unusual name copped backlash. Video / Liana Jade

An influencer has broken down in tears after her baby’s unusual name copped backlash. Video / Liana Jade

An influencer has broken down in tears after her baby’s unusual name copped backlash for being “ridiculous” and “off the wall”.

British couple Liana Jade and Connor Darlington named their eight-month old baby boy Koazy, pronounced Cozy.

However, the popular YouTubers – who have 2.71 million followers – have had their unorthodox choice in moniker criticised on a new podcast, prompting 24-year-old Liana to clap back.

The mum-of-one was visibly upset as she explained “new and unique” baby names had been a subject on The Unplanned Podcast, hosted by US couple Matt and Abby Howard.

While Matt and Abby didn’t mention Koazy by name, they branded unusual monikers “ridiculous” and “out of control”.

Abby added it was a “red flag” to give a child a name that doesn’t already exist, stating “it might not be the flex you think it is”.

The pair, who are expecting their second child, left the comments section of their video open – which enabled others to blast Liana and Connor’s choice.

The saga has left Liana distraught, with the young mum explaining while Koazy’s name isn’t “everyone’s cup of tea”, she thinks it’s “cruel” to allow people who don’t like her baby name to “rip at it”.

“People have said we called him Koazy because he was cozy in the womb. But no. It was a name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant, people were saying ‘he’s so cozy in your belly,” she explained in a tear-filled video.

“It confirmed to us that is what we should name him... we were like ‘Oh my God, it’s meant to be’.”

Liana went on to state “I wasn’t trying to name him anything for a flex”, adding that opening the comment section to allow others to mock their baby name had “really upset” her.

“I knew everyone wasn’t going to love the name so I am not going to sit here defending it,” she continued.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. But it’s just different when there’s this comment section open on such a big influencer’s video of people, fully grown adults, just sat there slandering my baby’s name.

“I think it’s quite cruel – and if I had posted that video personally, I think I would have been very mindful of who was being named and how that can have an effect on other people.”

Fans of Liana have been quick to chime in, telling the young mum it was a “sweet” name, and urging her not to listen to critics.

“Don’t cry hun it’s an amazing name! They just don’t have good taste,” one commented on Liana’s video, which has been viewed over 6 million times since it was shared Monday.

“Koazy is a lovely name,” another agreed.

As one urged: “Please don’t upset. Everyone has an opinion but a name is personal to the parents who chose it and shouldn’t be judged by anyone else. Stay strong.”

Matt and Abby have since turned off the comments on their video but it has been widely recirculated.

In it, the pair declare “baby names have gotten out of control in 2023″.

“It does bug me some of the names that are out there nowadays, they’re just like so off the wall,” Abby states.

“You know your child is going to grow up and be an adult and potentially work in a professional setting.”

Matt declares he “completely agrees” with his partner, describing “cute names” for kids that don’t translate well into adult names as “scary”.

“Some people are so proud they don’t know anyone named this name... that might not be the flex you think it is,” Abby adds.

“That might be a red flag.”