Single man is left 'f***ing traumatised' after a woman he met on Bumble brought two unexpected guests with her to their first date. Photo / zockr, Tiktok

A US man has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video detailing a first date gone wrong, gaining more than 20 million views of his ordeal.

The man, Zakir Siddiqui (@zockr on TikTok), is an influencer who posts dating-related content for his growing follower base of 560,000. He proclaims to have “a black belt in first dates” and makes videos describing his dating experiences.

In one of his story time TikToks, Siddiqui lamented his first-date experience with a woman named “Priyanka.” He disclosed how it was a traumatising experience, having been caught off guard by the surprise guests that Priyanka brought with her on the date.

“I just went on a first date, and honestly I am f***ing traumatised,” said Siddiqui.

Siddiqui matched with Priyanka on Bumble, an online dating app, and the two began to talk. Siddiqui took Priyanka’s bio, which said, “It’s either this or an arranged marriage,” as a harmless joke.

“So I thought it was funny, and responded to that. She’s talking about her family. She’s talking about her roots. And we both have something in common that both of our families are from parts of India.”

The two eventually exchanged contacts, spending the next few days texting and even sharing a FaceTime call together. They agreed to get Indian food for their first date.

After arriving early for their date, Siddiqui meets Priyanka outside the restaurant. “So I see her, and she looks great. I give her a hug.”

The two went inside with Priyanka leading the way to their table. “So we’re walking towards our table. And I’m just following her... and I see two people that are sitting at our table.”

Out of confusion, Siddiqui asked why they’re at a table of four with two strangers. “Oh, this is my mom and my dad!” Priyanka allegedly exclaimed.

Siddiqui calmly greeted her parents yet shared his disbelief at where the first date was going: “I was not prepared for this moment in life. There was no way that she had brought her mom and dad with her on the first date.”

By then, he felt that his dating career had officially ended. “I’m like. That’s it. This is my arranged marriage. I cannot hide from this moment in time. My love life expired there,” he said.

Siddiqui described being heavily questioned about his life and career choices, and immediately felt like the parents, particularly Priyanka’s father, were disapproving of them.

“Oh my God, is this an interrogation room or a date? I wasn’t even sure,” he said. His conversations with the parents apparently drew stern looks from Priyanka’s father. “I don’t think this is going well at all,” Siddiqui said.

Priyanka’s father asked him, “Can you call your parents to come join us?” Siddiqui explained that they don’t live locally so his parents can’t make it.

In retrospect, Siddiqui described his discontent with the situation. “I thought this was a f***ing date with me and Priyanka. I had no idea that the parents were going to become involved and were going to arguably set up an arranged marriage on the first date!”

“So I was like, Oh, so sorry. Like my parents are, you know, aren’t nearby, and they won’t be able to make it.”

“So then he said, ‘Okay, our time here is done. Priyanka, let’s go.’” The family left the restaurant together as Siddiqui was left at the table in shock.

As reported by Fox News and other global outlets, Siddiqui’s dating ordeal went viral on TikTok as people from around the world sympathised with him over his unconventional date with Priyanka and her family.

One user (@1supersecretname) described her surprise at the date’s unexpected guests: “Not the mom and dad ON THE FIRST DATE WHATTTTT.”

Another user (shannonbayer1111) poked fun at the seriousness of the date. “You had a job interview, my friend. 😂,” she said, amassing nearly 45,000 likes from those in agreement.

However, one user (@dorian2006) was quick to point out that Priyanka had been clear about her intentions from the start. “But she did warn you.😆'Its either this or an arranged marriage.’😉”