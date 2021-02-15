Influencer James Charles stages 'fake' pregnancy, angering women everywhere

James Charles is in hot water over his latest stunt. Photo / Instagram

A popular beauty influencer has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after pretending to be pregnant for 24 hours.

Male YouTube star James Charles shared a video documenting himself experiencing the "challenges" of being pregnant for a day, telling fans it was "in no way shape or form to make fun of, to make light of pregnancy and the sensitivities and the complications that come around it".

The video followed Charles through a day of tasks and challenges, including a contraction simulator, while he wore a fake pregnant belly.

To promote the video he also shared a photo on his Instagram account that showed him cradling a "bump" in an elaborate set up surrounded by flowers.

But despite the disclaimer on video, the 21-year-old quickly attracted criticism for the stunt, with some women branding it "gross, disrespectful and insensitive".

Many said the YouTuber – who has hit headlines in the past for being embroiled in bitter feuds with beauty rivals – had failed to take into account how insensitive the whole stunt was, especially those struggling to conceive.

"I love you James, but be ready to expect backlash. This wasn't a good move. It's very insensitive and I'm generally not a sensitive person. Sorry bud. This ain't right," one person wrote.

"Umm this is not a joke? … This is not OK? … Are you guys seriously allowing this to be OK?"

Some said the social media stunt was 'insensitive' to women who are struggling to conceive. Photo / Instagram

While another said: "How thirsty for clout can you be?! So gross, disrespectful and insensitive. Also I'm sure he's at an age where he knows that pregnancy jokes aren't OK."

On Twitter, "James Charles pregnant" began trending, but for all the wrong reasons.

One woman called it "gross and offensive to all women" while another said it was "distasteful".

Oooh, let’s also cancel women who can get pregnant because there’s some who can’t 🤪 — Nothing (@DaddyJMY) February 12, 2021

nair i still can't believe James charles did that like wtf

at first it was "funny" but it's actually very offensive and bad taste? idk it's so weird — ᴴᴼᴾᴱVal⁷🌞🇲🇽💛💛 (@NAMJlNDILFS) February 13, 2021

I never thought I’d ever partake in cancelling anyone or anything! But what James charles just did with the pregnancy photo shoot is a disgrace and very offensive to all women and what they truly go through during a pregnancy — Jado Hark (@iknowjado) February 13, 2021

However, there were many who defended Charles, stating he was just trying to "understand" what pregnancy was like and many others had worn the pregnancy stimulator in the past.

People so quick to cancel James over ANYTHING… he pretended to be pregnant. Not even lying, just dressing up… is that offensive to pregnant women or something? #jamescharles — auntie biotics (@loonathoworld) February 13, 2021

The James Charles situation isn’t really offensive to be honest. The photo was just very cringe. The video he put out was just him trying to handle a few challenges pregnant women face, it’s not that bad. Seems like he was trying to understand what it’s like being pregnant. — arizeddt 😼⚡️ (@arizeddt) February 14, 2021

While Charles hasn't yet responded to the backlash, the disclaimer message on the video suggests he expected the situation.

After stating the video was not made in any way to "make fun" of pregnancy, Charles said it was a "lighthearted" video.

He also stated that "charities helping women through pregnancy complications" would receive a portion of the money made from the video's streams.

Charles has 25.5 million followers on YouTube and 26.8 million on Instagram.

He's estimated to be worth US$12 million ($16m). In 2020, he bought a US$S9.6m mansion in Los Angeles.