Marlena Velez, 22, was arrested after sharing a video of herself going shopping at Target, only for her to wear the same clothes she allegedly stole in a later video.

Marlena Velez, 22, was arrested after sharing a video of herself going shopping at Target, only for her to wear the same clothes she allegedly stole in a later video.

An influencer who has hundreds of thousands of followers has been arrested after a video she posted online backfired spectacularly, landing her in cuffs.

US social media star Marlena Velez posted a “get ready with me” video on TikTok to her 349,000 followers, a popular trend where people take snapshots of what their day-to-day life is like.

But the 22-year-old made a big blunder in the video.

Police in Florida had shared a wanted photo on social media of a woman with dark hair wearing glasses, a tan shirt and matching pants leaving Target with a trolley full of stolen goods.

After police had posted the image, Velez was seen on her TikTok “get ready with me” video in the “same outfit and glasses” that she wore on the CCTV while she was allegedly scamming the store’s self-service checkout.