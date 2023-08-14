One of Australia’s biggest influencers has confirmed her ex has moved out and said the break-up was a “long time coming”. Photo / Instagram

One of Australia’s biggest influencers has confirmed her ex has moved out and said the break-up was a “long time coming”. Photo / Instagram

Australian influencer Anna Paul confirmed on Sunday she and her boyfriend of eight years, Glen Thomson, had broken up. Now, Paul is opening up about the split.

Paul, 24, had been dating Thomson since she was 16, she told her 7.1 million TikTok followers.

“Glen and I broke up. We just aren’t in a relationship anymore and we are now both single,” she confirmed.

The emotional video, which was viewed by more than 35m people, came after fans suspected something was amiss since he hadn’t been featured on her social media in the last few weeks.

On Monday, in a follow-up TikTok clip, Paul revealed Thomson had moved out of their shared home while thanking everyone for their loving messages.

“I know the parents have gotten a divorce, but we’re all going to be fine,” she shared in the video.

“The break-up was mutual – I know you guys are saying it wasn’t mutual because you guys didn’t say yes. I know, I’m sorry I should’ve ran [sic] it by you guys first.”

She revealed that the split was a “long time coming” as their relationship experienced a lot of ups and downs.

“Not fights – just moments where you question if you should be together,” explaining she and Thomson had nearly called it quits multiple times.

“That’s why I’m not completely shocked – and he’s the same,” she said, adding the pair had both been crying.

She was also quick to deny cheating rumours, which had been running rampant since the break-up was confirmed, and slammed speculation the split was one-sided, revealing it was a mutual decision.

She added both she and Thomson had been experiencing abuse online due to the harsh rumours.

One of Australia’s most famous influencers, Anna Paul, has shared some big personal news that has left thousands of fans shocked. Photo / TikTok

“There is nothing juicy about this break-up,” she said, going on to reveal the pair were still best friends and plan on hanging out in the future.

Paul’s followers were shocked by the break-up announcement over the weekend.

“The kiss at the end made me cry,” one person commented.

“Why do I feel like I just got broken up with,” another distraught fan wrote.

Anna Paul and her boyfriend of eight years, Glen Thomson, have separated. Photo / Instagram

“It’s actually worse when it’s mutual, because you both love each other so much but can no longer be together,” someone shared.

“Nah, that ruined my day. I’m so sorry for everyone in the chat. My condolences,” one user wrote.

“Can’t be easy to come to this decision. Knowing that everyone is so invested adds to the pressure as well. Hope you’re okay guys, look after yourselves,” a fan added.

Thomson broke the news on Instagram and confirmed he and Paul were no longer dating but said they were in a good place.

“I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear, but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other,” he said.

Paul is one of Australia’s most popular influencers, and according to news.com.au, she is arguably the most famous OnlyFans star in the country, and is in the top 0.01 per cent of OnlyFans creators globally.

Thomson has always featured heavily on Paul’s social media and is infamous for being the one that films her OnlyFans videos.