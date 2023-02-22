Interior designer Mal Corboy will feature at Indulge festival this year.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a foodie or perhaps even a wine snob, you may have already booked tickets for New Zealand’s newest foodie festival, Indulge, next month.

Tipped to be the country’s largest food and wine festival, it’s set to take over Auckland’s Viaduct from March 2 - 5 and features an impressive lineup of award-winning chefs, winemakers and musicians from all over the country.

Along with the best in wine, food and music, design has now been added to the menu, with an appearance from one of the country’s top interior designers.

Mal Corby of Mal Corboy Design has been in the industry for over 25 years and will share his love of interiors and his expertise at Indulge with masterclass sessions exploring “design taste and how it varies from person to person”, promising to take guests on a journey of bringing their emotions to life through design.

Organisers are expecting over 20,000 people to flock to Wynyard Point, Jellicoe Harbour and Silo Park next month to get a taste of the best eats, drinks and entertainment Aotearoa has to offer.

The festival, designed to celebrate Kiwi producers and artists, will feature live music performances from several iconic Kiwi acts including Peter Urlich, Dick Johnson and Caitlin Smith.

For the foodies, there are cooking masterclasses throughout the four-day festival, with chefs from staples of Auckland’s foodie scene, including Baduzzi’s Michael P. Dearth, set to guide you through the techniques behind some of your favourite dishes.

As for the wine aficionados, the festival will showcase drops from several wineries from across the country, from Cable Bay to The Hunting Lodge to Akarua.

Urban Events’ managing director Simon Wilson is “excited” to share the festival with Auckland next month.

“We always envisioned Indulge being an event that could introduce Kiwis to new tastes, experiences and inspirations.”

Last December, Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson told the Herald Auckland Council was proud to be supporting Indulge, and she was really excited that mass events were coming back to the city post-Covid.

“Auckland punches above its weight anywhere on the world stage for food, wine and hospitality. This event is just another way to showcase the incredible talent that we’ve got in Auckland,” Simpson said.

“If you want to experience the best in food, wine and music, this event is the place to be. It’s going to be just amazing.”

Indulge 2023:

March 2-5 at Silo Park, Wynyard Point and Jellicoe Harbour.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.indulgefestival.co.nz/buytickets.