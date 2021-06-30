Indonesian mum admits to watching porn with her sons to 'educate' them

Advert discusses effects of online pornography on kids. Video / Keep It Real Online

A popstar has revealed she watches pornography with her teenage sons, claiming she is trying to educate them.

Forty-nine-year-old Indonesian singer Yuni Shara made the admission in a YouTube interview, saying she didn't want to be old-fashioned and was trying to encourage her boys to be more open-minded.

She said she was trying to teach them about the do's and don'ts of real-life sex, The Sun reported.

"So, I think it's better if I ask them, 'What do you guys think about watching (porn) together like this, is it cool?', and they'll be like 'Mom, don't be like this,'" she said.

"It's impossible for our children nowadays to not watch porn, whether it's 'anime' or any other kind that are available nowadays."

An Indonesian psychologist backed Shara's unusual methods, telling news outlet Antara she was doing the "right thing".

"When we see the kids watching pornographic movies, no matter how uncomfortable the situation is, we should never be angry, because they will only do it again in secret," Agstried Piether explained.

But not everyone was a fan, with one person taking to social media to label it "f***ing creepy".

Another sagely noted: "Some journeys must be travelled alone".

A concerned mum played a part in a NZ Government-funded campaign launched last year to encourage parents to help their children navigate their sexuality amid the onslaught of online pornography.

The video, Keep It Real Online - Pornography, shared a message that kids need to understand the difference between the pornography world and real-life relationships and the importance of consent.

The ad sees two nude porn stars arrive on the doorstep of a suburban home, telling the shocked mum that her son has been watching them, repeatedly.

The teenage boy appears and looks horrified when seeing who is at the door, dropping his cereal bowl in disbelief.

But the nonplussed mum remains calm before addressing the issue with her son.

"Alright Matty, it sounds like it's time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online, and real-life relationships. No judgment!" she says.

According to the Government's website: "It's normal for young people to be curious about sex. The best way to support them is to have open, honest conversations about what they might see and how it's different from real sex and relationships."

It also explains how parents can approach the conversation with their children.

"It can be challenging to talk to your child about porn. Conversations about sex and pornography can be awkward and you might feel like you have no idea where to start," it reads.

Tips include:

• Choose the right moment

• Listen to what they say

• Let them know porn doesn't reflect reality

• Discuss sexual consent and respect

• Be patient

The website also shares other resources parents can use to help them with the conversation. Learn more here.