Inauguration star Amanda Gorman becomes first poet to land Vogue cover

The US youth poet laureate appears on the latest cover of Vogue. Photo / Vogue

Poet Amanda Gorman became a household name after performing at Joe Biden's inauguration. Now she's made her debut on the cover of Vogue.

The 23-year-old is the first poet to ever grace the cover of the magazine, and she shared what she learned from her inauguration appearance and how her life has changed since then inside the issue.

She wrote in an Instagram post that she was "eternally grateful" to be the first poet on a Vogue cover and "do not expect to be the last - for what is poetry if not beauty?"

"It was a dream to be photographed by the indomitable Annie Leibovitz ... my hands are shaking with love. This is called the Rise of Amanda Gorman, but it is truly for all of you, both named and unseen, who lift me up."

Gorman has been everywhere since appearing on stage to read her original poem The Hill We Climb at Biden's inauguration on January 20, from magazine covers to the Super Bowl to star-studded panels.

She signed with modeling agency IMG at the end of January. The agency has represented some of the world's biggest stars and helped them land deals with big-name brands, but the young poet laureate told the magazine that she's turned down several million-dollar deals that weren't right for her.

"When I'm part of a campaign, the entity isn't my body. It's my voice," Gorman told Vogue.

Gorman has enjoyed rising success over the past few years. Her 2015 book The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough became a bestseller following her inauguration appearance.

But success comes with mixed feelings for the Harvard graduate.

"I'm trying not to judge myself," she told Vogue. "When you're someone who's lived a life where certain resources were scarce, you always feel like abundance is forbidden fruit."

She also revealed how she feels about the high-profile people she has formed relationships with as a result, describing former president Barack Obama as "dadlike". Meanwhile Michelle Obama is a "cool auntie", and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is "such a grandma".

Gorman also lists Oprah among her mentors, but admits, "Every time I text Oprah, I have a mini heart attack."

Apple TV+ recently debuted a new interview with Oprah and Gorman.