In the era of smartphones, Seattle’s Tin Can helps parents bring back the landline

Caitlin Gibson
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Parents in Seattle say using the Tin Can, a WiFi-enabled, curly corded landline, has been transformative for their children. Photo / 123rf

There were eight children among the four close-knit families in their Seattle neighbourhood, and by last autumn, the oldest child – who was almost 9 – had already started asking for a smartphone.

However, the group of United States parents had made a communal agreement: they would keep their

