Vibrant and versatile, courgettes are a summer staple to be devoured myriad ways.

In the realm of vibrant and versatile vegetables, courgettes stand out as culinary chameleons, effortlessly adapting to a range of creations while boasting an array of health benefits.

Courgettes, also known as zucchini, are at their peak during the warm months, typically from late spring to early autumn. Freshly harvested courgettes offer a crisp texture and a mild, subtly sweet flavour and can be eaten raw or cooked. Low in calories and high in fibre, courgettes are also a rich source of vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants.

Grilled and drizzled with olive oil, they make a delightful side dish, while spiralised courgette noodles offer a low-carb alternative to traditional pasta. But there are so many other ways to enjoy this summer veg, including in baking - courgette-infused cakes and muffins bring moisture and a subtle sweetness.

A variety of cucurbit, from the same family as cucumber, squash and melon, zucchini grow from female zucchini flowers only.

While the zucchini itself is delicious, if you can get your hands on the flowers they too are a seasonal wonder. Both the female and male flowers can be eaten – simply remove the pistil (female) or stamen (male). The flowers need to be handled gently as they’re very delicate. One of their most popular uses is an Italian dish in which you stuff them with a mix of herbs and cheese and dip them in a batter before frying.

When selecting courgettes, choose ones that are firm, glossy and free from blemishes. Store them in the refrigerator, but be mindful not to keep them for too long, as they are best enjoyed when fresh.

Whether you’re eating them raw, grilling, sautéing, baking, these green wonders turn every meal into a celebration of summer’s bounty.

Courgette and kūmara soup

Serves 6

2 Tbsp butter

1 large onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 medium orange kūmara, chopped

3 large courgettes, roughly chopped

1 litre chicken stock

1 cup basil leaves, plus extra to garnish

Greek yoghurt and oil drizzle, to serve

Pita bread, optional

Method

Melt the butter in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and kūmara, cooking for a few minutes until the onions have softened. Add the courgettes and chicken stock, bringing them to a boil for 12-15 minutes until the kūmara is completely soft. Season with salt and pepper. Cool, and puree in a blender with the basil. Check the seasoning. Serve hot or cold with a dollop of yoghurt, a drizzle of oil and extra basil leaves, and warm pita bread on the side for dipping.

Spinach pesto-stuffed courgettes. Photo / Babiche Martens

Spinach pesto-stuffed courgettes

Serves 4

2 cups baby spinach

2 cloves garlic

2 slices wholemeal bread

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

2 tsp lemon zest

Pinch chilli flakes

4 medium courgettes

100g cherry tomatoes

Basil leaves, to garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 180C. For the spinach pesto, in a kitchen processor place the spinach, garlic, bread, ¾ cup parmesan, oil, salt, lemon zest and chilli flakes. Blitz until well combined. Cut the courgettes in half lengthways. Using a teaspoon, scoop out about a third of the flesh. Place the halves into a baking dish. Fill each with spinach pesto. Sprinkle over the remaining parmesan. Dot around the tomatoes. Place into the oven for 25 minutes or until golden and the courgettes are just softened. Serve them while they are hot.

Ricotta and parmesan-stuffed courgette flowers. Photo / Babiche Martens

Ricotta and parmesan-stuffed courgette flowers

Serves 4

8 courgette flowers, baby courgettes still attached, if possible

150g ricotta

½ cup shredded parmesan

¼ cup basil leaves, torn roughly

Salt and pepper, to taste

Batter

80g flour

60g cornflour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 egg white

100ml cold water

Oil, for shallow frying

Runny honey, to drizzle

Method

Handle courgette flowers gently. Remove any dirt and stamens from the flowers. In a small bowl, combine ricotta, parmesan, basil, salt and pepper. Carefully spoon mixture into the flowers, not overfilling. Twist the end to seal. To make the batter: mix the flours, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Place egg white in a well in the middle, then slowly add the water, mixing until you have a smooth batter, the consistency of cream. In a heavy-based frying pan heat the oil to a medium heat. (Drop a piece of bread in — if it browns in 20-30 seconds your oil is ready.) Dip flowers in the batter, drain any excess and shallow fry, a couple at a time, turning as required. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm, drizzled with honey.

Allspice and courgette fritters with garlic yoghurt. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Allspice and courgette fritters with garlic yoghurt

Makes 12

Fritters

3 courgettes, grated

½ tsp salt

2 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp grated onion

3 eggs

¾ cup self-rising flour

1 tsp ground allspice

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ cup chopped dill

Pepper, to taste

Oil, to fry

Yoghurt

½ cup Greek yoghurt

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp chopped dill

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Method

Place the grated courgettes into a clean tea towel. Massage through the salt and let them sit for 10 minutes. Squeeze out any excess water. Place the garlic, onion, eggs, flour, allspice, cumin, dill and courgettes in a large bowl, stirring well to combine. Add a little ground pepper. Heat a little oil in a frying pan. Add large tablespoons of mixture to the pan, cooking 2 or 3 at a time for 4-5 minutes. Turn for a further 4-5 minutes until light and bouncy to the touch. Continue with the remaining mixture. For the dip, combine the yoghurt, garlic, dill and lemon juice in a bowl. Serve the fritters warm with a dollop of dip and garnish with a sprig of dill.

- Recipes / Angela Casley

