In my kitchen with... Bertrand Jang of Sweet & Me

If you're after a sweet slice of the Pacific, Onehunga's Sweet and Me store will be your cake heaven. Fijian-born chef Bertrand Jang incorporates the delectable flavours of our island neighbours into his drool-worthy creations - from "Siamu Sapu" (rich coconut caramel sauce) and Qalu (sticky Fijian dessert) to classic favourites such as lemon cakes and summer berry delights.

More recently, Sweet & Me have also been stepping toward the savoury side of things, with as daring and delicious combos as the wildly popular desserts on offer.

"We experiment a lot and try new adventurous flavours that many would not think work well eg baked tamarillo and marmalade pie; avocado, spinach and mascarpone cake; bacon and date rolls with feta cream," Jang says.

Here, the culinary creative gives us a sneak peak into the goings-on of his home kitchen in Epsom.



I would describe my kitchen at home as... Very clean and organised. I have to have the kitchen clean before I start cooking in it and I have never left the dishes dirty overnight, it's a chef's trait and also something my mother taught me at a very young age.

To turn it into my own dream kitchen... I would have full clear windows overlooking the southern alps. A mint garden nearby so that the breeze would be a lot sweeter and having my dog (not real) waiting in his basket watching my every move. Surround sound speakers, because I love cooking with music and a small wine cellar for my friends to wander in while I cook for them.

If you were to raid my fridge when it was pretty depleted, you would find... Always cheese. It's the best: as a snack, pick-me-up or a quick meal combo. Cheese is always in stock.

Some of my pantry staples are... Definitely flour, and noodles. Sometimes you just want fried bread on a week day and it's common practice for me to have pancakes on Sundays, drowned in butter and jam right from South Canterbury; flour can be turned into foods that comfort the soul. Noodles because sometimes you just want a fast quick meal and you can make it healthy by throwing in some veges. Spicy noodles kick it in a different way.

My favourite thing to cook with is... I have many, but at the moment, I love baking cakes. I love peeling back the greased parchment of a baked cake and seeing the colours for the first time, then pressing onto the baked cake, seeing it spring back and then the scent of that fresh baking... A sense of satisfaction engulfs me and it hits the soul.

My go-to meal in a hurry is... Scrambled eggs with toast or just over easy. Fun fact: I've eaten a dozen eggs in one sitting.

The staples I make from scratch are... I make everything from scratch, it's the best way to live. However if i had to choose one, it would be tomato kasundi chutney. I love using over-ripe tomatoes and throwing this into a spiced fruit stew. It's a great condiment for cheese rolls, eggs, curries, burgers, the list goes on. As a bonus it's an awesome homemade gift too.

If friends of family stopped by unannounced for dinner, I would make... either chicken curry or corn beef tomato fry. My family would probably stay for a while, have a beer or two and then finish off with a hearty feed. These two meals are nostalgic, so a lot of Fijians would love to have this meal.

I cook at home... Recently I've taken the weekend shift - making pizza or cheat meals on Friday nights with cocktails on Saturdays. I really love cooking on Sundays, it reminds me of home and how my parents would create a massive spread after church.

The kinds of dishes I like cooking is... a good barbecue, with summer salads, with a good selection of ciders or beers.

My drink of choice is... I love me a good margarita because I love tequila.

The cafe I visited a lot before lockdown was... A friend recommended Takapuna Cafe to me. I had gone through more than half their breakfast menu and all their drinks menu. The food was so good and the folks there were always smiling and cheerful. I always felt good after my visits there, plus the beach was next door so I always bought something from the deli for my walks along the beach.

My favourite food region in New Zealand is... South Canterbury for sure. Fresh meats and games. Aoraki King Salmon, I could just eat Aoraki King Salmon all day. Berries, jams and spreads from local markets. Best pies are in Fairlie. Ice creams in Christchurch, cheeses from Geraldine. I spent most of my money on food when I lived in Tekapo.

My most-used appliance is... my 12-litre mixer for sure, for obvious reasons - we bake a lot.

The kitchen gadget everyone should own is... a stand mixer for sure, even if it's a simple one. Aerating cake batter or mixtures in general, creaming butters/fats is vital in baking; a hand beater cannot compare. I realise that it can take up a lot of space in the kitchen but if you invest in a stand mixer, it will change everyone's thoughts on your baked goods at that next family gathering.

My mantra or advice for living well is... Eat well, be well, treat others how you want to be treated. Life is way too short to be mean and sour, spread the love always.

Sweet & Me, 235 Church Street Onehunga. Web: sweetandme.co.nz Instragram: @sweetandmenz