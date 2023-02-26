Contact lens users have shared their disposal habits. Photo / Getty Images

An image of contact lenses stacked under a bed has left many disgusted at the mess – but not everything was as it appeared.

A man took to a Reddit thread called “mildly infuriating” to complain about his partner hiding her contacts underneath the bed.

“My SO (significant other) throws her daily contacts behind the headboard of our bed,” the user, Fire Rotor, said.

Many other users of the forum site baulked at the image.

Reddit users were horrified by a woman's contact lens habit. Photo / Reddit

“Before my eye surgery, I would take out my daily contacts and drop them into the bathroom trash can, or the one next to the bed,” one person said of their own experience.

“The problem is, once they were out of my eyes, I could only see about six inches away from my face, and the lenses are curved and wet and sometimes miss where I’m trying to drop them, but I’d never know.

“A year later, we’re still finding dried up contacts stuck to things.”

Another added: “This made me think of the video of the lady who never took hers out and just put a new pair in every day. Same feeling of [vomit emoji].”

“I just … don’t get this. My house isn’t perfect by any means. I put off vacuuming and dusting and scrubbing toilets. But stuff like this just adds madness to the mayhem,” one frustrated user commented.

“It’s so easy to just throw them in the bathroom trash can when you’re brushing your teeth or taking off your makeup or using the bathroom.So then you’re not just making your house impossibly filthy.

“Also, I’ve worn contacts for over 20 years and could never take them out without a mirror. So kudos to that.”

However, the original poster eventually admitted not was all as it appeared and outed themselves as the culprit behind the mess.

“OK, clearly this blew up. Time to come clean and admit that I am the one throwing these behind the bed,” the forum user said.

“My SO actually hates that I do it and up until now I didn’t think it was a big deal. I will throw them in the trash from now on. Please don’t convince her to divorce me!”







