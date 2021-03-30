'I'm terrified': Unusual hot cross bun burger recipe

Ever thought of using a hot cross bun as a burger bun? Photo / Tik Tok

Ever thought of using a hot cross bun as a burger bun? Photo / Tik Tok

Whether you like them or not hot cross buns are a staple over Easter.

But one lady has taken the simple hot cross bun to the next level ... by turning it into a lamb burger.

Tik Tok user Polly O'Toole has split the internet in half after sharing a recipe for a roast lamb burger made inside a hot cross bun.

Some call it "genius" and others say it's "scary" but the Tik Tok has since gone viral with over 40,000 views.

"Oh I'm definitely hearing you out, that looks insane," one user wrote.

"That sounds strange but it might be quality I'd defo try it," another commented.

"I'm terrified, but maybe I'll try it," another said.

O'Toole marinates a piece of lamb and then roasts it with spices that are similar to those in a hot cross bun.

She then moves on to roasting potatoes for the burger and gets ready to assemble the lamb burger.

Fancy a Easter themed burger? Photo / Tik Tok

"Might just have to put the vegetarianism down for a sec because this looks too good," another user wrote.

The hot cross buns are toasted and mint sauce is added to the burger before the lamb and potatoes are added.

So could you do this sweet and savoury mash-up?