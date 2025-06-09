Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

I’m a doctor. Here are 11 science-backed tips to help you eat healthier.

By Trisha Pasricha, MD
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

These 11 expert tips help you make healthier lifestyle changes. Photo / 123rf

These 11 expert tips help you make healthier lifestyle changes. Photo / 123rf

I’ve only rarely met patients who can go from zero to 100 when it comes to a dietary change.

So many people are used to eating highly processed, low-fibre meals, and their palates are accustomed to it.

That’s why I recommend making small healthy changes gradually, until you create

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle