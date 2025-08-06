Edward Hincks is the home furnishing and retail design manager for Ikea New Zealand. Photo / Ikea, Rakhal Heijtel

“Our home visits reveal that New Zealanders really make the most out of their spaces at home more than other places around the world,” Hincks told the Herald.

“So many rooms in Kiwi homes are multifunctional and serve more than one purpose. Due to this, storage remains a common challenge.”

As Kiwis have a “strong desire for homes that feel both functional and inviting”, Hincks said these five products are “designed to make space work harder, without compromising on style”.

Mackapär shoe rack

Mackapär shoe rack. Photo / Ikea

With the report finding that 88% of doorways to New Zealand homes are crowded with shoes and gear, Hincks said there was an opportunity to restore some order to the entrance of the typical Kiwi abode.

“Kiwis live outdoors ... Tramping, gardening, beach walks, the list goes on.

“This means taking your shoes off at the door is second nature, but many homes lack a dedicated space to put them, and entranceways can become cluttered.”

Hincks said the Mackapär shoe rack, currently sold in Australia for A$29 ($31.78), would better help families manage space from the moment they entered their home.

Billy bookcase

On average, Ikea sells the Billy bookcase every five seconds. Photo / Ikea

The Billy bookcase is a staple product of the Ikea brand, with one being sold every five seconds globally.

Kiwis get a “sense of belonging” from personalising their home with things that reflect who they are, like meaningful items and sentimental keepsakes, Hincks said.

“In fact, 31% of New Zealanders say that a sense of belonging comes from displaying their personality at home.”

With adjustable shelves and different combinations, the Billy bookcase therefore doubles as both a practical storage space and a blank canvas to display art, knick-knacks and photographs.

Ikea 365+ range

Ikea's 365+ range. Photo / Ikea

Sistema will be bracing for the arrival of further competition as Ikea plans the release of its 365+ food storage series.

The Swedish company’s report found 48% of homes faced difficulties with kitchen storage, and with 45% also preferring home-cooked meals, the question of how to best use pantry and fridge space comes down to effective storage.

The simple storage containers are made with either glass, plastic or bamboo materials and come in various shapes and sizes, with options between snap-and-lock or naturally sealed lids.

Kallax shelving unit

Kallax shelving unit. Photo / Ikea

The Kallax shelving unit is a multi-purpose, multifunctional shelving product made for the constantly evolving living room space.

“We know how busy life is, and this is often most acutely felt in the living room. Trying to display treasured items and have enough space for all those practical things can be tricky,” Hincks said, noting the Kallax offered incredible versatility.

“It works as a room divider, custom entertainment unit, display cabinet and storage for children’s toys, craft or homework.

“It’s perfect for busy families who need their furniture to literally do it all.”

Uppdatera storage box

Uppdatera storage box. Photo / Ikea

The popular Uppdatera storage box is a compact plastic box that can practically fit into any space with its 24cm x 17cm dimensions.

The “low-profile” plastic crate is ideal for apartment dwellers and townhouse residents, who will already be mindful of their restricted floorspace.

“It’s thoughtfully designed to tackle messy drawers, cluttered cupboards, and every ‘junk spot’ in between,” Hincks said.

“When you’re working with limited space, organisation isn’t a luxury, it’s essential.”

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.