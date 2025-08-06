Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea has unveiled five items tipped to be the products Kiwis will snap up when they go on sale in New Zealand - including an iconic unit that the company claims to sell every five seconds.
Ikea’s flagship New Zealand store is scheduled to open atAuckland’s Sylvia Park in late 2025, although the exact date still remains under wraps.
It will eventually market thousands of products to Kiwis, who will be able to shop from the comfort of their homes with an online store rolling out concurrent to the bricks-and-mortar opening.
Ikea’s New Zealand home furnishing and retail design manager, Edward Hincks, unveiled the items the company expects to become some of its best-selling products locally.
Using insights from Ikea’s home living report, which aimed to understand the living habits and furnishing desires of everyday New Zealanders through analysing 500 homes, Hincks identified the items that would effectively address our modern needs.
With the report finding that 88% of doorways to New Zealand homes are crowded with shoes and gear, Hincks said there was an opportunity to restore some order to the entrance of the typical Kiwi abode.
“Kiwis live outdoors ... Tramping, gardening, beach walks, the list goes on.
“This means taking your shoes off at the door is second nature, but many homes lack a dedicated space to put them, and entranceways can become cluttered.”
Hincks said the Mackapär shoe rack, currently sold in Australia for A$29 ($31.78), would better help families manage space from the moment they entered their home.
Billy bookcase
The Billy bookcase is a staple product of the Ikea brand, with one being sold every five seconds globally.
Kiwis get a “sense of belonging” from personalising their home with things that reflect who they are, like meaningful items and sentimental keepsakes, Hincks said.
“In fact, 31% of New Zealanders say that a sense of belonging comes from displaying their personality at home.”
With adjustable shelves and different combinations, the Billy bookcase therefore doubles as both a practical storage space and a blank canvas to display art, knick-knacks and photographs.
Ikea 365+ range
Sistema will be bracing for the arrival of further competition as Ikea plans the release of its 365+ food storage series.
The Swedish company’s report found 48% of homes faced difficulties with kitchen storage, and with 45% also preferring home-cooked meals, the question of how to best use pantry and fridge space comes down to effective storage.
The simple storage containers are made with either glass, plastic or bamboo materials and come in various shapes and sizes, with options between snap-and-lock or naturally sealed lids.
Kallax shelving unit
The Kallax shelving unit is a multi-purpose, multifunctional shelving product made for the constantly evolving living room space.
“We know how busy life is, and this is often most acutely felt in the living room. Trying to display treasured items and have enough space for all those practical things can be tricky,” Hincks said, noting the Kallax offered incredible versatility.
“It works as a room divider, custom entertainment unit, display cabinet and storage for children’s toys, craft or homework.
“It’s perfect for busy families who need their furniture to literally do it all.”
Uppdatera storage box
The popular Uppdatera storage box is a compact plastic box that can practically fit into any space with its 24cm x 17cm dimensions.