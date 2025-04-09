Identical twin sisters marry twin brothers in unique double wedding

The twins in 2016, the year they met. From left, Brooklyn, Caleb, Kristen and Jeremy. Photo / Jeremy Baker

“I looked over and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, those are twins,‘” Jeremy said. “That made us want to get to know each other, just the fact that we were all twins. We became close friends from there.”

As friends, Kristen gravitated toward Jeremy, and Brooklyn toward Caleb.

Over the years, they became close with each other’s families, and when the sisters’ mother and grandmother were hospitalised with covid in January 2021, Brooklyn and Kristen moved in with the Baker family for one month.

“We grew closer with their family and closer with the boys,” Kristen said. “After we went home, we just started talking more, and then the feelings developed.”

One evening, while all four were watching a TV show together, Kristen rested her head on Jeremy’s shoulder. That’s when she realised she had a crush.

Kristen and Jeremy. Photo / Jeremy Baker

Around the same time, sparks were flying between Brooklyn and Caleb, though Caleb said his feelings for Brooklyn started forming long before.

“When we first met, I had feelings for Brooklyn, and I always joke saying she ‘friend zoned’ me,” Caleb said. “I always had that feeling, but tried to push it aside because I didn’t want to ruin what we had as friends.”

Their friendships turned romantic, and the twins booked their first date - which they went on together - in May 2021.

The couples broke off into separate conversations at the start of the night, and “Jeremy asked me to be his girlfriend, and Caleb asked Brooklyn,” Kristen said.

“We didn’t want to do that part together,” Caleb said.

Once the couples were official, they all went for dinner to Chili’s. The twins said they never had issues confusing their partner for their twin.

The twins out for lunch in 2021. From left Brooklyn, Caleb, Jeremy and Kristen. Photo / Jeremy Baker

After a few years of dating, in June 2024, the brothers decided it was time to propose to the sisters. They did it on the same day - one minute apart. Jeremy proposed to Kristen on a mountaintop, and Caleb popped the question to Brooklyn lakeside. The sisters said they had a hunch the proposals were coming.

“I had a feeling the whole week,” Brooklyn said.

The sisters had previously asked the brothers if they would propose separately but on the same day.

“We told them we wanted to have that experience together,” Brooklyn said.

After both sisters said yes, the couples gathered at the Bakers’ house to celebrate with their families. The Baker brothers said that when they were young boys, their grandmother predicted they would marry a set of twins.

“I think it’s the coolest thing,” Jeremy said.

The couples promptly began wedding planning, and decided on a double wedding. Still, they wanted to ensure each couple had their moment, so they opted to have back-to-back ceremonies.

They had 150 guests, and they shared one wedding party. Kristen and Brooklyn were each other’s maid of honour, and Jeremy and Caleb were each other’s best man. The brides wore similar wedding gowns, and the grooms wore matching tuxes.

“It was perfect,” Jeremy said.

The highlight of the night, the twins said, was their first dance.

They started off slow dancing to “From the Ground Up” by Dan + Shay, but halfway through the song, they remixed it to “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. They did a surprise dance routine choreographed by the Baker twins’ 16-year-old sister.

“People loved it,” Caleb said.

After the double wedding, both Baker couples embarked on a double honeymoon cruise to Mexico.

The Bakers went on a cruise to Mexico for their honeymoon. Photo / Jeremy Baker

“We didn’t do everything together because it’s a honeymoon,” Jeremy said.

Although their rooms were on opposite sides of the ship, they had dinners together.

“We made sure to hang out with each other, but still have our separate time,” Jeremy said.

The twin couples now live in adjacent apartment units in Goodyear, Arizona. The sisters are both pharmacy technicians at the same CVS, and the brothers are studying film at Huntington University Arizona. They also pack boxes for Amazon and do freelance video work. The two couples now lead the same church youth group where they met.

“It works,” Jeremy said about their situation.

The couples acknowledged that their dynamic is unusual, but they said it takes a twin to truly understand a twin.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Kristen said.