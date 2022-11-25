Carlo Beunaventura's lamb rib pyanggang, created with inspiration from a tribal dish from his Filipino hometown, has made the Iconic Auckland Eats list. Photo / Dean Purcell

Carlo Beunaventura's lamb rib pyanggang, created with inspiration from a tribal dish from his Filipino hometown, has made the Iconic Auckland Eats list. Photo / Dean Purcell

When Chef Carlo Noel Buenaventura came up with his take on a tribal dish from his birthplace in Mindanao, southern Philippines, he just wanted to share with Kiwis flavours from home.

But barely a year since it opened, Buenaventura's lamb rib pyanggang at Bar Magda has been named as one of the 100 iconic Auckland dishes for 2022.

Nearly 800 Aucklanders shared their stories and nominated their favourite dishes for the 2022 Iconic Auckland Eats list, which is being released on Monday.

Auckland Iconic Eats 2022 - Treasure Kitchen Greenlane's Singapore chili crabs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Annie Dundas, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's head of visitor economy, says the third Iconic Auckland Eats is testament to the region's incredible hospitality industry, which was brimming with innovation – while maintaining space for timeless classics.

"What's exciting about the list is that while 50 of the restaurants featured have had dishes featured in previous years, the other half of the list offers fresh dining inspiration, reflecting the breadth and depth of our evolving food scene," Dundas says.

Depot's fish sliders have made the list for three years in a row. Photo / Babiche Martens

"Each year, we see the incredible diversity of Auckland's population reflected in the list, with cuisine from all corners of the world represented. The lists feature truly authentic cuisine that is a taste of home for our migrant communities, along with an epic fusion of flavours that is so 'Auckland'."

Born and raised in Davao, the largest city of Mindanao, Buenaventura said he took inspiration from the 'pyanggang' chicken of the Tausug tribe.

Carlo Beunaventura from Bar Magda with his lamb rib pyanggang. Photo / Dean Purcell

"I really wanted to show that Filipino food is more than just lechon and adobo," he said.

"Although chicken is normally used for this dish, I used lamb ribs - because we are in New Zealand, after all.

"I'm just so proud and honoured that it's been now named as one of Auckland's iconic dishes."

Old Skool Egg Burger from The White Lady. Photo / by Babiche Martens

AG Fernando, who made the nomination, said: "What's more amazing than the food, however, is Carlo's passion for championing the food and cultures of Mindanao interwoven with anecdotes from his upbringing, and you can't help but be fascinated by the stories he tells about each dish."

The list features dishes from fine dining establishments to cheap and cheerful cafés, food trucks, markets and hole-in-the-wall offerings across the Auckland region.

Ahi's scampi corn dogs. Photo / Babiche Martens

Four dishes have been named on all three lists so far: the fish sliders at Depot, the braised pork belly at Mekong Baby, the lamington at Sugar at Chelsea Bay and the beef rendang at Sri Pinang.

Depot's celebrity chef Al Brown said he had never cleared a plate at the restaurant which still had a slider on it.

Auckland Iconic Eats 2022 - Kingi's yellow-belly flounder. Photo / Babiche Martens

"It's... all about texture; it's fresh, it's easy to eat, they look cute," he said.

"Depot is synonymous with Auckland. Normally [we use] snapper for our sliders - snapper is the fish of Auckland."

Max Washer, of Auckland's oldest food truck business The White Lady, said it was an honour for his "Old Skool Egg Burger" to be named on the list.

Auckland Iconic Eats 2022 - Farina's lasagna. Photo / Babiche Martens

"An Old Skool Egg Burger served from The White Lady downtown is probably one of the most Kiwi and Auckland sort of experiences you can have," he said.

"It's always a great honor to be on a list like this. It definitely helps, and [it's] definitely great to be recognized."

Aucklanders also seem to love seafood, as among the dishes that have also made the list are Treasure Kitchen's Singapore chili crab and Kingi's yellow-belly flounder.

Auckland Iconic Eats 2022 - Canto Canto's wonton noodles. Photo / Babiche Martens

"The stunning NZ yellow-belly flounder with capers and curry leaves is line-caught in our very own Kaipara Harbour," said Sarah Vlietman, who nominated Kingi's dish.

"This inner-city crowd favourite oozes a buttery marinade, a salty pinch from the capers and crunchy, edged curry leaves. I found myself celebrating Kiwi culture and feeling proud of what we do have in our very own Aotearoa."

Auckland Iconic Eats 2022 - Botswana Buchery's crayfish tart. Photo / Babiche Martens

For Singapore-born Bee Keng Koh, Treasure Kitchen's chili crab "takes her home".

"In my 20-plus years living in NZ, this is the one dish I yearn for the most, and I felt my prayers were answered when during the Covid-19 pandemic, I had the first taste of chili crab at Treasure Kitchen," she said.

Dundas said Auckland's hospitality industry was navigating tough and uncertain times as a result of lockdowns and staff shortages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ikan Bakar Jimbarani at Bali Nights. Photo / Babiche Martens

This initiative aimed to support local food and beverage businesses and build Auckland's reputation as a gastronomic destination.

"A thriving hospitality industry is important to Auckland's economy," she said.

"We are proud to support and celebrate our world-class operators through the Iconic Auckland Eats list and highlight a range of incredible eateries and people across our region for locals and visitors alike to enjoy."

- additional reporting by Liam Goodrick