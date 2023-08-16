Voyager 2023 media awards
Iceland's prime minister wrote a thriller while running the country

By Christina Lamb

A darkening sky. A middle-aged woman in a duffel coat and orange scarf, a splash of colour to match her trainers. Two tall slim men, expensively casual. A small ferry heading to an uninhabited island.

