Chocolate and hazelnut icecream. Picture / Babiche Martens.

For those times when you just really need to dig your spoon into something creamy, cool and comforting, home-made icecream is pure joy.

Peach, orange and yoghurt icecream

Serves 8-10

4 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped

2 oranges, zest and juice

¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp Cointreau

2 cups custard

1 cup thick Greek yoghurt

To serve

Extra peach and orange slices and zest

1. Line a loaf tin with baking paper.

2. Into a small pot place the peaches, zest, juice and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 or 6 minutes until the peaches are soft. Mash roughly with a fork then cool completely. Add the Cointreau.

3. Into a large bowl place the custard and yoghurt. Swirl through the peach mixture roughly. Pour into the loaf tin then freeze for at least four hours or overnight.

4. Remove from freezer just before serving. Decorate with peaches and oranges.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens.

Chocolate and hazelnut icecream

Serves 6

6 egg yolks

1 cup caster sugar

¼ cup cocoa

2 cups cream

100g chocolate, chopped small

½ cup roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped

1. Cream the yolks and sugar with an electric beater until pale. Sift in the cocoa.

2. Heat the cream in a pot until just boiling. Remove from the heat and stir through the chocolate. Pour slowly into the egg mixture, whisking as you pour until it is well combined. Return the mixture to a clean pot.

3. Place it back over low heat, stirring until it starts to coat the back of your spoon. Pour into a clean bowl and allow to cool completely.

4. Churn using an icecream maker. As it churns, add the hazelnuts. Return to the freezer until ready to serve. Alternatively, freeze for 2 hours. Beat and return to the freezer again.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Picture / Babiche Martens.

Strawberry icecream

Serves 8

4 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1½ cups cream

1 cup whole milk

¼ tsp almond essence

250g strawberries, pureed

1. Beat the yolks and sugar until light and creamy.

2. Heat the cream, milk and almond essence to just before boiling.

3. While beating the egg mixture slowly, gently pour in the cream mixture. Return to a clean pot.

4. Over low heat, stir continuously until the custard just coats the back of a spoon. Pour into a bowl and leave to cool completely.

5. Before placing into your icecream maker or freezing, fold through the pureed strawberries.

6. Remove from the freezer a few minutes before serving.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Picture / Babiche Martens

Pistachio and rose water icecream

Serves 6

1½ cups whole milk

1 cup cream

¾ cup sugar

1 Tbsp cornflour

1 Tbsp rose water or ½ tsp rose water flavour

½ cup Greek yoghurt

150g pistachios, toasted

1. Into a medium size pot pour the milk, cream and sugar. Bring to a simmer.

2. Combine the cornflour with 1 tablespoon of rose water, then add to the cream mixture, stirring until slightly thickened. Remove and cool.

3. Fold through the yoghurt.

4. If using an icecream maker, pour the mixture in along with the pistachios and churn until frozen. Alternatively, freeze for 2 hours, beat, and then refreeze.

5. Garnish with a few extra pistachios.

- Recipe by Angela Casley

Photo / Babiche Martens



