Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I was 16 when we got pregnant. This is what I want every teen dad to know

Bethany Reitsma
By
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dadolescence is a new documentary airing on TVNZ following the lives and experiences of five teenage fathers in Aotearoa.

Devalin found out he was going to be a dad when his 15-year-old girlfriend Keirah took a pregnancy test at the school nurse’s office. He was 16.

“I was freaking. I cried, to be honest,” he tells the cameras on the first episode of Dadolescence, a new documentary screening on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save