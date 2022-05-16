A man got his neighbour's car towed after it was parked across his driveway. Photo / Getty Images

A man got his neighbour's car towed after it was parked across his driveway. Photo / Getty Images

Being a neighbour isn't always the easiest.

Sometimes you're best friends but other times there can be disputes about boundary lines, lawns, and where you park your car.

One man says he had to take matters into his own hands against his neighbours after they intentionally started playing up.

Taking to social media, the man said his neighbour made a habit of parking across his driveway so he couldn't get out.

In an act of revenge, he had their car towed away but has now asked if his actions were reasonable.

He explained his neighbour has recently had a baby and so he made a conscious effort to not disturb them.

He stopped playing his drums by 6pm, soundproofed his home and doesn't have guests over at the evenings.

But his garage is right next to the baby's room - causing issues as he arrives home at 11pm from work.

"I've got a roller door which beeps quietly four times within 20 seconds of me arriving home and pushing the button. It's so quiet that at times I can't hear it when sitting in the room adjacent to the garage when my partner comes home.

"I get home from work at 11pm and put my car in the garage. A couple of weeks ago my neighbour approached me and asked if I could wait until the morning to put my car away, but I declined as there have been break-ins to cars on our street lately.

"My car is also one that is targeted by thieves a lot as parts are expensive, and it's an enthusiasts car. I apologised but was firm when telling her that I will not, under any circumstances, leave my car out overnight."

A few days later he came home to his neighbour parked across his driveway, blocking him from accessing his own garage.

He decided to get it towed and now they're at loggerheads.

The man wrote: "Today [Saturday] I decided to play my drums around lunchtime in my soundproofed rumpus room. You can only hear minimal vibration from the kick from the outside, but it's at the rear of my property and quite far away from any neighbours but they still had something to say.

"The wife came over and basically said she had put up with my noise for long enough and that she was exhausted due to the kid never sleeping thanks to the noise I make.

"I was definitely still miffed about the driveway blocking situation from the other night and snapped a little, telling her that I'd been considerate enough and already made concessions in terms of noise.

"I said that while it's within my right to play music up until 10 pm in our council, I've cut myself off at 6pm in consideration of her and her kid. I said that from now on she'll have to get over it because I was done catering to her and her family."

Unsure if he was in the right, he asked if his actions were acceptable.

A man got his neighbour's car towed after it was parked across his driveway. Photo / Getty Images

The man received a wealth of support.

"It sounds like you've been very reasonable and you're allowed to live your life. They chose to have the baby. Surely they knew things might wake it up?"

Another wrote: "They need to get used to a normal level of noise when sleeping. Obviously don't vacuum the room they're in but a neighbour's garage door is something they should be able to sleep through."

A third added: "Not that it's a good excuse but she probably is exhausted and this is one of those 'need something to blame' kind of things.

"She is probably fixated on you and your 'noise' because it's something that's right next door and something she can directly 'attack' in a manner of speaking.

"It sounds as if she's unlucky enough to have one of those babies that just doesn't sleep much, or well. That's not your fault though."