'I took mad risks at 13': How a middle-class kid became a knife-wielding drug dealer

15 minutes to read
The Times
By Rachel Sylvester

Jack was "13, or maybe a young 14" and dealing drugs in London when he sensed that something was about to go wrong. He was in a car, with a friend and an 18-year-old girl

