Yet on my daily commute recently, I found myself wondering: it’s a common axiom that driving a manual “automatically” makes you a more competent driver, but is it actually true?

Now in my sixth year behind the wheel, it’s a question I’ve been pondering lately. Is my slightly aggressive driving style (my partner would say overly aggressive) and proclivity for bouts of road rage stemming from an underlying superiority complex? Do I actually believe, deep down, that I’m a better driver than many of my fellow motorists? (Last year over 74,000 people took their restricted test in an automatic, compared to just 10,661 in a manual).

If I’m being brutally honest (with myself and all of you lovely readers), perhaps slightly. I believe taking the time to learn manual does entitle you to a certain degree of driving distinction. While anyone can learn to drive an automatic or a manual, auto is known to be easier and for good reason: an electric car I reviewed last year even had “play” and “pause” symbols to differentiate the accelerator from the brake.

So how does this colloquial assumption stand up to an expert’s opinion? I put the question to Roger Venn, a road safety advocate and the general manager at the Automobile Association (AA) Driving School.

According to Venn, however, it’s a question that doesn’t have a straightforward answer.

‘Automatic transmissions can be less complicated’

While knowing how to drive a manual “doesn’t necessarily” make someone a better driver, manual motorists often feel more in control of the car than their auto counterparts, Venn said.

“Knowing how to drive a manual does not necessarily mean you’re a better driver than someone who drives automatic. There are a multitude of personal factors that determine a good driver; someone who follows the rules, looks out for hazards, limits distractions, etc, none of which are reliant on the transmission of the car,” Venn, a trustee for Students Against Dangerous Driving (SAAD), told the Herald.

“Some drivers enjoy changing gears and like the closer connection it gives them to their vehicle. Manual drivers can often feel more in control of their car by having the ability to choose the most appropriate gear for the situation, like when going up or down a hill,” he continued.

“Knowing how to drive a manual also means you can safely and comfortably drive all transmissions. Plus, if you’re a car enthusiast, knowing how to drive a manual means you can drive a lot of the classic cars.”

Ultimately, driving manual is a “complex multi-tasking skill which requires muscle memory to develop”, Venn added.

“We do encourage earlier lessons when driving a manual to be in a quiet location, such as an empty carpark, to get the basics down. When it comes time to learn on busier roads, the driver should be more confident in their actions while also being aware of their surroundings. We highly recommend lessons with a professional trainer who knows how to help this process along.”

Gear shift in a modern car. Photo / iStock

While manual drivers will be able to get behind the wheel of an automatic vehicle without further training, the same can’t always be said for the reverse. For example, restricted licence holders who sat their test in an automatic are only allowed to drive automatic vehicles (unless a supervisor is present); those who sat their restricted test in a manual can drive either transmission. Only once a full licence has been obtained can drivers opt for either an automatic or a manual, regardless of the car they sat their test in.

“Drivers wishing to learn manual should be aware it may be harder to pick up compared to automatic, but that shouldn’t discourage them,” Venn said.

“The AA supports anyone learning how to drive in a manual car, however, automatic transmissions can be more convenient and less complicated to learn to drive. Regardless of which, learning how to drive safely and defensively on the road is key.”

In early 2022, data released to Newshub under the Official Information Act showed the number of Kiwis sitting their driver’s test in a manual car had plummeted compared to that of a decade earlier.

The data showed 12,086 people sat their restricted test in a manual between January and November 2021, as opposed to 33,396 - almost the triple amount - in 2011. Other findings included:

Nearly 66,000 people sat the test in an automatic in 2021; in 2011, that number was just over 26,000.

While 66,348 drivers sat their full licence test in a manual car in 2011, just 12,873 did so in 2021.

Auckland was recorded by the New Zealand Transport Agency as having the most people sit their restricted license in a manual, followed by the Canterbury and Waikato regions.

Separate data from 2023 showed just 10,661 people took the restricted test in a manual, while over 74,000 opted for an automatic.

‘Really not worth it’

The nosedive in manual uptake has been attributed to several reasons, including increased traffic and lengthy commutes – at least in the Auckland area, according to several residents who weighed in on the manual-versus-auto debate on Reddit.

“I drive a manual in Auckland ... Hate it! Definitely not enjoyable, changing gears and being stuck in traffic after a tiring day at work. I would rather drive an auto,” one shared, with a second adding: “I’m a car person and love manual. Auckland traffic did my head in (or should I say, my leg in). Four years ago I swapped to a modern paddle shift car ... it’s been the best of both worlds for me.”

“Manual is definitely more fun but not in Auckland. Too much stop-start-stop-start. You’ll be exhausted commuting from all the gear changes. Really not worth it. Also too many hills and bad SUV drivers not giving you enough space in case you roll back,” a third weighed in, while a fourth said: “Our traffic-burdened city is demanding as it is, without having to also concentrate on what it is to drive a manual.”

However, manual enthusiasts without the burden of daily traffic argued for the fading transmission, with one writing: “I have a manual, I love it, I hate driving automatic. But I also don’t have a huge stop-start commute, about 20-30 minutes in moderate to light traffic to get to work.”

“I’ve had both. Auckland is a fairly hilly region and also has lots of traffic as others have mentioned. I would recommend automatic as a primary car ... what I also did was buy a cheap manual to have fun in during the weekends,” another suggested.

Venn has previously attributed the decline in manual test-sitters to the perception that the practical is “easier” in an auto, noting in 2022: “The easiest way to get your restricted and full is to do it in auto, so I get it. Whether that’s right is another matter.

“My personal view is that learning to drive in a manual gives you a better understanding of the car’s dynamics and the kinetic way a car works, and the mechanics of a car.”

He also cited a general scarcity of sticks in New Zealand; according to reports, less than 2% of new cars have a manual transmission, and at the time of writing, electric vehicles - an increasingly popular choice - are very rarely available in manual.

So with the end of the stick seemingly nigh upon us, do I and other members of the “Cult of Manual” still have a reason to feel high and mighty? Ultimately, that is a question that can only be answered on an individual level, but as the data suggests, our general approach to driving has shifted gears. Autos may be the more popular choice, but while manual cars are on the market, there is still an opportunity to learn a fading art.

Plus, it almost certainly will score you brownie points at some point in your day-to-day life: even the other week, I picked up a new friend for the first time, who exclaimed upon entering my car, “Wait, you drive manual? That is so sexy.”

It might not make me a better driver, but I certainly believe manual is still worth learning – even if just for the bragging rights.

Lana Andelane is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories. She joined the Herald in 2024 and enjoys anything related to pop culture, fashion, beauty or music.