'I quit keto and lost 20kg': Kiwi woman's unrecognisable transformation

A woman who struggled to lose weight has shared how she managed to slim down for good after quitting the keto diet.

A woman has shared how she managed to drop 20kg for good – and it doesn't involve cutting out carbs.

Brittany McCrystal said a mix of "partying too much" and transitioning to a full-time desk job – close to a food court – caused her to slowly gain weight.

The 26-year-old said she did not realise how much her body had changed, until she jumped on the scales at a friend's house and was shocked at the number staring back at her.

"I didn't even really notice the weight creep up," the Hamilton woman said.

"I started partying a fair bit, so I was drinking a lot and eating loads of fast food. I just wasn't taking care of my body.

"Then I started working as a travel agent in an office, so I was very sedentary all day.

"It was also in a shopping centre, close to the food court, so I would often get my meals and snacks from fast food places.

"It took about a year to gain the weight, and people would make passing comments.

"I felt sad about the way I looked, I didn't like wearing anything short or sleeveless.

"Then one day I stepped on the scale, and had reached my heaviest weight of 82kg. At that moment, I knew I needed to turn my life around."

McCrystal said she was overwhelmed by all the weight loss methods out there, and wasn't sure which way to turn.

After hearing that carbohydrates would hinder weight loss, she gave them up and switched to a high-protein, high-fat keto diet for seven months.

While she did lose an initial 10kg, Brittany said she felt "absolutely awful" – and once she stopped keto, she gained all the weight back.

"It's so easy to get confused by all the different messages out there.

"I started doing keto, because I heard carbs were bad and that you could lose weight.

"I was just not eating enough, it was too restrictive and in the end, was detrimental to my weight loss journey."

McCrystal has since dropped 20kg since coming off keto, and now sits at 59kg - adding that the key to her weight loss was balance.

She now enjoys all the foods she loves in moderation, and has learned how to make her favourite dishes a bit healthier.

She also works out 4-5 times a week, and shares her incredible progress on her TikTok and Instagram pages.

"I like to live by the 80/20 rule. 80 per cent of the time I keep things healthy and balanced, and the other 20 per cent I enjoy all the things I love, like fast food and wine.

"When I was at my heaviest, I loved oily Chinese food, and any Asian food like noodles and pulled pork.

"I still enjoy those meals, but I can now make them healthier, and fit them into my regular diet.

"That's the key to long-term weight loss, you need to enjoy it and keep it sustainable for your lifestyle.

"Mentally, I'm so much clearer and much more positive.

"Writing in my journal has been a great help, and every day I write down what I'm grateful for."

McCrystal's weight loss also changed the trajectory of her career.

While she used to work as a travel agent, she switched into the fitness industry – and now has legions of followers on TikTok and Instagram who she inspires with her content.

She also created her own fitness app "BrittFit", which boasts hundreds of healthy recipes and workout routines.

"People see my transformation on TikTok, and so many have said that I look like a different person.

"I love being able to inspire and help others, that's my passion now.

"I think what I'd say to anyone who is looking to lose weight is just to start. That's the hardest part.

"The best investment you can make is in yourself, and your health."