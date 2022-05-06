Samantha Brick caused an international storm when she said she was too beautiful and was losing friends because of it. Photo / This Morning

It's been 10 years since journalist Samantha Brick made headlines when she wrote an article in which she dubbed herself the "most beautiful woman in the world".

In an interview this week, she detailed her friends' reaction to the piece and added that she feels more beautiful than ever.

Interviewed on This Morning by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the UK, Brick said: "When I wrote the article I didn't think it would have the impact that it did at the time, so I didn't tell anyone about it.

"My husband knew I would write a few articles a month about myself, our life and friends – all the kinds of things a journalist like myself normally writes about.

"And so suddenly there was this tsunami of comments amongst my social circle."

She said some friends completely cut her off following the article.

"(They said) 'I don't want to have to defend you anymore, I don't want you in my life any more'," she recalled.

"And it was that brutal. I wasn't ghosted – I was just cut off."

A decade on, she has written another piece in which she says she feels more beautiful than ever.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Brick said she "may be 51" but still has "charisma".

"That's far more seductive than having a Love Island-style face full of filler, spending hours in a salon to walk out with bizarrely painted fingernails or drop a small fortune on those awful hair extensions," she wrote in her piece.

Willoughby asked why, if Sam is trying to promote self-acceptance and confidence, she's judging other women who choose have cosmetic enhancements.

"I think the only reason I flagged that is because a lot of women are spending money they don't have on those hair extensions, fillers and nail art and we only have to look on certain social media/Instagram type accounts to see that it's becoming normal now," she responded.

"And I don't want to spend a fortune on Botox. And I want women to know it's okay not to have to do that.

"At the end of the day, you do you, and we should all celebrate women for what they are.

"But it's so normal now – having to go down that route of the, for want of a better expression, 'Love Island look' – and I think it's really important for women to realise that there is another option and the world won't end and you'll still have friends and you'll still fall in love if you don't do that."